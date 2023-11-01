New Patch v0.4.1 is here!

Hey, Tea Makers,

We hope everyone is enjoying our latest big update! It's so exciting to see everyone's stove top creations.

Some bugs have been found regarding the new mechanics and ingredient changes, but with all of your diligent bug reports, we've been able to squash them quickly. Thanks again to everyone who's helped out with bug reports!

As a reminder, if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by either pressing the F2 key or the drop-down button in the top right corner of the screen. Our Discord also has a bug channel for more in-depth one-on-one support! In particular, if there is a bug that you’ve already reported a while back but is still happening, there is a chance that this is a bug that we’ve had difficulty reproducing. If you’re able to hop into our Discord to help us track down and squash these pesky recurring bugs, we’d love to have you!

Bugs

Fixed bug where save files that reached Town Level 3 and 4 using previous version of the game were not able to access new equipment

Fixed bug where machines in Bubble Tea Station would overlap with ingredient containers

Fixed bug where ingredients would clip out of Bubble Tea cup as it moved inside Cup Machine

Adding missing materials to scoops

Fixed Tapioca ingredient name to distinguish between Tapioca (added as individual units) and Tapioca Pearls (added with scoops)

Fixed Passionfruit Syrup color

Improvements

Smoother and faster scooping

Roasted tea material color changed for accuracy

New cursor icon to indicate when pointer is down

More NPC names added

As a reminder, please make sure to restart Steam to receive the update. You can see your current version number on the title screen to make sure you have the most recent update!

For more information about our progress, please check out our Known Bugs & Issues page and our full Patch History.