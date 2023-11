Share · View all patches · Build 12594225 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Removed the effects of automatic resolution scaling for resolutions above 1920x1080.

That change was intended only for lower resolutions to ensure UI fits the screen.

UI Scaling is still available for all resolutions in the settings menu, other issues regarding the quality of up-scaled UI are still being worked on.