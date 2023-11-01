 Skip to content

Lunacid update for 1 November 2023

Hot Fix for 11/1/2023

Build 12594203

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed npcs being around when they shouldn’t
Made mimics spawn less often
Fixed npc collision issue in forest
Fixed elevator issues
Fixed Left Hand going Right after reading notes

