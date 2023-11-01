Fixed npcs being around when they shouldn’t
Made mimics spawn less often
Fixed npc collision issue in forest
Fixed elevator issues
Fixed Left Hand going Right after reading notes
Lunacid update for 1 November 2023
Hot Fix for 11/1/2023
