Simple Tutorial and Content Extension.

Added a simple tutorial to the first two missions of the campaign. ( There are many ways to play this game and we don't want to tell players how to play it, but the tutorial includes one way to complete the first two missions ).

Added spider's nest and giant spiders. (they may appear on larger levels of dungeons)

A smugglers' cave has been added (building available in 2 discoverable locations). We leave what they smuggle to the players' imagination. (inspired by one of the comments from a player who expected a game about smuggling illegal substances in Middle-earth).

Added missing translations and missing descriptions.

The next update of the game is planned for next month, together with the expansion. We will try to expand the tutorial further and polish the game a bit.

Thanks for your purchase and trust. Thanks to your support, we can develop this product.