 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mythical update for 1 November 2023

Free Expansion Available: Bonus XIII

Share · View all patches · Build 12594101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Use your freely earned Silver to purchase the 4 new Things in the Bonus XIII expansion set.

This set includes:

  • Menninkainen
  • Dipsa
  • Urayuli
  • Augerino

Changed files in this update

Mythical Content Depot 933391
  • Loading history…
MythicalMac Content Depot 933392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link