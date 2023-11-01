Nautilus 3.2.2

Hey Beekeepers!
Beeeen a busy bee working on the demo for Snacktorio but now that’s finishing up I had some time to work through the backlog of various bugs and some MP fixes - thanks for all your patience!!
~ Ell
Changes
- Updated Steam Achievement descriptions to say 'half' rather than specific numbers as the numbers are now outdated
- Increased the pickup range of dropped items
Crash Fixes
- Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.species(100014, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_beehotel1_change)
- Fixed "Unable to find instance for object index 129284" (sc_slot_shift_click SLOT_LDOWN)
- Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.oid(100032, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_util_get_obj_at HIGHLIGHTER_STEP)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed salinity level of coral tanks being set to the ph level in multiplayer games
- Fixed sludge + coral achievements not unlocking when playing in a friend's game in multiplayer
- Fixed a duplicate boat being made in multiplayer when a client player dived back to the surface near a boat
- Fixed butterfly mutation cuases duplicate flowers
- Fixed Cultivator Bee entry showing the wrong sprite for the required Honeycore item
- Fixed Coral Flower items saying you could place them on grass, the liars
- Fixed Ashthorn not being able to be used to calm Stubborn Bees
- Fixed "Tier 3" label in the flower book overlapping chapter icons
- Fixed a couple of rogue PLAYER.NAMEs in magazines instead of showing your own lovely name
- Fixed Coral Tanks trying to process Prismatic Slivers
- Fixed beehives sometimes keeping the grumpy status after a queen ends its lifecycle
- Fixed time not going back to normal if you click a gate or boat while sleeping/benching (and in MP)
- Fixed being able to open the Butterfly Book by clicking the empty book slot before its unlocked
- Fixed being able to place Ocean Lanterns underwater in the cave walls
- Fixed footstep sound for grass playing when using the rubberring in deep water
