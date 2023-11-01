 Skip to content

APICO update for 1 November 2023

Nautilus 3.2.2

Nautilus 3.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Beeeen a busy bee working on the demo for Snacktorio but now that’s finishing up I had some time to work through the backlog of various bugs and some MP fixes - thanks for all your patience!!

~ Ell

Changes

  • Updated Steam Achievement descriptions to say 'half' rather than specific numbers as the numbers are now outdated
  • Increased the pickup range of dropped items

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.species(100014, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_beehotel1_change)
  • Fixed "Unable to find instance for object index 129284" (sc_slot_shift_click SLOT_LDOWN)
  • Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.oid(100032, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_util_get_obj_at HIGHLIGHTER_STEP)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed salinity level of coral tanks being set to the ph level in multiplayer games
  • Fixed sludge + coral achievements not unlocking when playing in a friend's game in multiplayer
  • Fixed a duplicate boat being made in multiplayer when a client player dived back to the surface near a boat
  • Fixed butterfly mutation cuases duplicate flowers
  • Fixed Cultivator Bee entry showing the wrong sprite for the required Honeycore item
  • Fixed Coral Flower items saying you could place them on grass, the liars
  • Fixed Ashthorn not being able to be used to calm Stubborn Bees
  • Fixed "Tier 3" label in the flower book overlapping chapter icons
  • Fixed a couple of rogue PLAYER.NAMEs in magazines instead of showing your own lovely name
  • Fixed Coral Tanks trying to process Prismatic Slivers
  • Fixed beehives sometimes keeping the grumpy status after a queen ends its lifecycle
  • Fixed time not going back to normal if you click a gate or boat while sleeping/benching (and in MP)
  • Fixed being able to open the Butterfly Book by clicking the empty book slot before its unlocked
  • Fixed being able to place Ocean Lanterns underwater in the cave walls
  • Fixed footstep sound for grass playing when using the rubberring in deep water

Changed files in this update

