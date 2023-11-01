Nautilus 3.2.2

Hey Beekeepers!

Beeeen a busy bee working on the demo for Snacktorio but now that’s finishing up I had some time to work through the backlog of various bugs and some MP fixes - thanks for all your patience!!

~ Ell

Changes

Updated Steam Achievement descriptions to say 'half' rather than specific numbers as the numbers are now outdated

Increased the pickup range of dropped items

Crash Fixes

Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.species(100014, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_beehotel1_change)

Fixed "Unable to find instance for object index 129284" (sc_slot_shift_click SLOT_LDOWN)

Fixed "Variable <unknown_object>.oid(100032, -2147483648) not set before reading it" (sc_util_get_obj_at HIGHLIGHTER_STEP)

Bug Fixes