Counterpact update for 1 November 2023

November 1, 2023 Beta Update

Counterpact update for 1 November 2023

November 1, 2023 Beta Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • The Gilded Gauntlet has been added.

    • The Gilded Gauntlet is a series of challenges within the Gilded Spire that each offer extra difficulty beyond that of a standard Blinding run. Gauntlets will typically offer the standard Blinding rewards (65 Eclipsium and a gilded weapon), on top of rewarding the player with an Essence Remnant when the player completes a Gauntlet for the first time with a weapon within a given week.*

      • * Weapon skins are not counted separately.

    • Essence Remnants are rewarded as items, but are a currency solely used by the Gilded Gashapon.

    • There are currently 4 Gauntlets available; more Gauntlets will be added in future updates.

    • The Gilded Gauntlet will not appear for players who do not own at least one gilded weapon.

      • This is to prevent less skilled and less aware players from starting a Gauntlet without wholly knowing what that entails, as Gauntlets use the Blinding difficulty as a base.
      • Despite the intention of this mechanic, players who have never completed Blinding themselves but obtained a gilded weapon from another player will be able to access the Gilded Gauntlet.

  • The Gilded Gashapon is now permanently available, starting with the following items:

    • Goliath Doll (Rare Pet)
    • Gale Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
    • Gamble Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
    • Luster Mite Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
    • Snail Pulse (Rare Chair)
    • Gilded Pretzel (Rare Chair)
    • Goliath's Mallet & Shield* (Rare Lifeguard Weapon Skin)
    • Gale's Coin Launcher* (Rare Future Shock Weapon Skin)
    • Gamble's Striker Gun* (Rare Power Surge Weapon Skin)
    • Gamble's Fury* (Rare Unfathomable Fury Weapon Skin)
    • Dragon Edge* (Rare Firewall Weapon Skin)
    • Wall Cutter* (Rare Back Alley Invitation Weapon Skin)
    • Gold Coin Keychain (Rare Item)
    • Platinum Coin Keychain (Rare Item)

  • Weapon skins from the Gilded Gashapon will not be rewarded when completing Blinding difficulty with them in the Gilded Spire.**

    **Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where pausing in the Gilded Spire would result in objects being hidden.

  • Viewing an empty offer on a Trade Post now properly wraps the text.

  • Mode-specific overlays are now properly hidden after a round ends.

  • Intangible players are no longer able to be subdued.

  • Players are no longer granted increasing rewards while playing with custom settings.

  • Players are no longer able to bypass custom character limits after a round has ended.

  • Disabling decorations no longer causes the game to crash when a weapon with a keychain attached is spawned.

  • Pressing ESC while a menu or popup is already open in the Gilded Spire no longer opens up the in-game menu.

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Scythe's and Soul Crusher's dash now _only _heals on hit for the amount of damage taken during the dash, as opposed to granting a small amount of extra healing should the damage reset threshold not be met.

  • Graverobber now charges its dash quicker, but the dash inflicts less damage and lacks the damage reset mechanic Shiniko the Reaper's other weapons possess.

  • Shazia the Dream's grapple strength while carrying a flag has been reduced.

  • Hypnotic Chain's subduable application speed has been increased.

  • Orbital Support now provides significantly less healing for the user.

  • Intervention's attack damage has been slightly decreased.

  • Intervention's Spirit gain rate has been slightly decreased.

  • Unfathomable Fury's initial attack damage has been increased.

  • Unfathomable Fury's spirit gain rate has been increased.

  • Unfathomable Fury's overheat rate now decreases as it becomes overheated.

    • The initial overheat rate is now higher than the previous rate.
    • The final overheat rate is now lower than the previous rate.

  • The Trick or Treat Candy's healing rate has been lowered significantly.

Miscellaneous:

  • Holiday event names in item descriptions are now displayed in different colors.

  • The Emote Bubble emote now appears as an empty emote bubble.

  • An option has been added to cause allies to flicker when they are _completely _Hidden.

    • This option is enabled by default.

  • Voiceovers have been added for all other applicable characters, excluding Shiniko the Reaper and the Gilded Spire.

    • Shiniko the Reaper and the Gilded Spire's voiceovers will be added in the near future.

  • Announcers have been implemented.

    • The Basic Announcer is selected by default, but those who prefer a more "dynamic" voice may select any one of the playable characters (excluding "Fhuuu" the Angel) as an announcer.
    • For the sake of stability, Shiniko the Reaper is currently listed as an available announcer; however, selecting her will use the Basic Announcer until her voiceovers become available.

  • Small arrows now appear above allied Graverobber treasures.

  • KO streaks are now announced in the event feed for every 5 KO's achieved.

    • The loss of a KO streak is also announced in the event feed.

