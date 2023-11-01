November 1, 2023 Beta Update

New Content:
-
The Gilded Gauntlet has been added.
-
The Gilded Gauntlet is a series of challenges within the Gilded Spire that each offer extra difficulty beyond that of a standard Blinding run. Gauntlets will typically offer the standard Blinding rewards (65 Eclipsium and a gilded weapon), on top of rewarding the player with an Essence Remnant when the player completes a Gauntlet for the first time with a weapon within a given week.*
- * Weapon skins are not counted separately.
-
Essence Remnants are rewarded as items, but are a currency solely used by the Gilded Gashapon.
-
There are currently 4 Gauntlets available; more Gauntlets will be added in future updates.
-
The Gilded Gauntlet will not appear for players who do not own at least one gilded weapon.
- This is to prevent less skilled and less aware players from starting a Gauntlet without wholly knowing what that entails, as Gauntlets use the Blinding difficulty as a base.
- Despite the intention of this mechanic, players who have never completed Blinding themselves but obtained a gilded weapon from another player will be able to access the Gilded Gauntlet.
-
-
The Gilded Gashapon is now permanently available, starting with the following items:
- Goliath Doll (Rare Pet)
- Gale Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
- Gamble Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
- Luster Mite Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]
- Snail Pulse (Rare Chair)
- Gilded Pretzel (Rare Chair)
- Goliath's Mallet & Shield* (Rare Lifeguard Weapon Skin)
- Gale's Coin Launcher* (Rare Future Shock Weapon Skin)
- Gamble's Striker Gun* (Rare Power Surge Weapon Skin)
- Gamble's Fury* (Rare Unfathomable Fury Weapon Skin)
- Dragon Edge* (Rare Firewall Weapon Skin)
- Wall Cutter* (Rare Back Alley Invitation Weapon Skin)
- Gold Coin Keychain (Rare Item)
- Platinum Coin Keychain (Rare Item)
-
Weapon skins from the Gilded Gashapon will not be rewarded when completing Blinding difficulty with them in the Gilded Spire.**
**Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where pausing in the Gilded Spire would result in objects being hidden.
-
Viewing an empty offer on a Trade Post now properly wraps the text.
-
Mode-specific overlays are now properly hidden after a round ends.
-
Intangible players are no longer able to be subdued.
-
Players are no longer granted increasing rewards while playing with custom settings.
-
Players are no longer able to bypass custom character limits after a round has ended.
-
Disabling decorations no longer causes the game to crash when a weapon with a keychain attached is spawned.
-
Pressing ESC while a menu or popup is already open in the Gilded Spire no longer opens up the in-game menu.
Balancing Adjustments:
-
Scythe's and Soul Crusher's dash now _only _heals on hit for the amount of damage taken during the dash, as opposed to granting a small amount of extra healing should the damage reset threshold not be met.
-
Graverobber now charges its dash quicker, but the dash inflicts less damage and lacks the damage reset mechanic Shiniko the Reaper's other weapons possess.
-
Shazia the Dream's grapple strength while carrying a flag has been reduced.
-
Hypnotic Chain's subduable application speed has been increased.
-
Orbital Support now provides significantly less healing for the user.
-
Intervention's attack damage has been slightly decreased.
-
Intervention's Spirit gain rate has been slightly decreased.
-
Unfathomable Fury's initial attack damage has been increased.
-
Unfathomable Fury's spirit gain rate has been increased.
-
Unfathomable Fury's overheat rate now decreases as it becomes overheated.
- The initial overheat rate is now higher than the previous rate.
- The final overheat rate is now lower than the previous rate.
-
The Trick or Treat Candy's healing rate has been lowered significantly.
Miscellaneous:
-
Holiday event names in item descriptions are now displayed in different colors.
-
The Emote Bubble emote now appears as an empty emote bubble.
-
An option has been added to cause allies to flicker when they are _completely _Hidden.
- This option is enabled by default.
-
Voiceovers have been added for all other applicable characters, excluding Shiniko the Reaper and the Gilded Spire.
- Shiniko the Reaper and the Gilded Spire's voiceovers will be added in the near future.
-
Announcers have been implemented.
- The Basic Announcer is selected by default, but those who prefer a more "dynamic" voice may select any one of the playable characters (excluding "Fhuuu" the Angel) as an announcer.
- For the sake of stability, Shiniko the Reaper is currently listed as an available announcer; however, selecting her will use the Basic Announcer until her voiceovers become available.
-
Small arrows now appear above allied Graverobber treasures.
-
KO streaks are now announced in the event feed for every 5 KO's achieved.
- The loss of a KO streak is also announced in the event feed.
Changed files in this update