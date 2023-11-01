November 1, 2023 Beta Update

New Content:

The Gilded Gauntlet has been added. The Gilded Gauntlet is a series of challenges within the Gilded Spire that each offer extra difficulty beyond that of a standard Blinding run. Gauntlets will typically offer the standard Blinding rewards (65 Eclipsium and a gilded weapon), on top of rewarding the player with an Essence Remnant when the player completes a Gauntlet for the first time with a weapon within a given week.* * Weapon skins are not counted separately.

Essence Remnants are rewarded as items, but are a currency solely used by the Gilded Gashapon.

There are currently 4 Gauntlets available; more Gauntlets will be added in future updates.

The Gilded Gauntlet will not appear for players who do not own at least one gilded weapon. This is to prevent less skilled and less aware players from starting a Gauntlet without wholly knowing what that entails, as Gauntlets use the Blinding difficulty as a base. Despite the intention of this mechanic, players who have never completed Blinding themselves but obtained a gilded weapon from another player will be able to access the Gilded Gauntlet.



The Gilded Gashapon is now permanently available, starting with the following items: Goliath Doll (Rare Pet)

Gale Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]

Gamble Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]

Luster Mite Doll (Rare [i][u]Pet)[/u][/i]

Snail Pulse (Rare Chair)

Gilded Pretzel (Rare Chair)

Goliath's Mallet & Shield* (Rare Lifeguard Weapon Skin)

Gale's Coin Launcher* (Rare Future Shock Weapon Skin)

Gamble's Striker Gun* (Rare Power Surge Weapon Skin)

Gamble's Fury* (Rare Unfathomable Fury Weapon Skin)

Dragon Edge* (Rare Firewall Weapon Skin)

Wall Cutter* (Rare Back Alley Invitation Weapon Skin)

Gold Coin Keychain (Rare Item)

Platinum Coin Keychain (Rare Item)

Weapon skins from the Gilded Gashapon will not be rewarded when completing Blinding difficulty with them in the Gilded Spire.** **Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where pausing in the Gilded Spire would result in objects being hidden.

Viewing an empty offer on a Trade Post now properly wraps the text.

Mode-specific overlays are now properly hidden after a round ends.

Intangible players are no longer able to be subdued.

Players are no longer granted increasing rewards while playing with custom settings.

Players are no longer able to bypass custom character limits after a round has ended.

Disabling decorations no longer causes the game to crash when a weapon with a keychain attached is spawned.