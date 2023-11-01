 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 1 November 2023

Hind Update for Mission Expansion Beta

This update adds the following....

  1. Mi-24VP is now flyable.

The Mi-24VP is essentially a "side grade" of the "P" version allowing you to choose between the hard hitting, but fixed, 30mm cannon or the less powerful, but turreted, 23mm and as such it is the same price as the "P" and has access to the same weaponry.

  1. IMPORTANT All rocket and gun pods now have inertial sighting. This makes them way way more easy to use and scoring hits upto 4km with rockets is now possible especially when using the 80mm S-8OFP1!!

Inertial sighting takes into account bullet/rocket drop as well as the movement of your helicopter to plot an expected impact point. It is quite accurate! ːsteamhappyː

  1. Gunsights for both gunpods and rocket pods have been updated to make them easier to use.

  2. Updated the threat display so that that high threat unit icons are now correctly hidden when using a different threat filter. Engagement range circles are still shown no matter what threat filter you are using.

