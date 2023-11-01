Hind Update for Mission Expansion Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

Mi-24VP is now flyable.

The Mi-24VP is essentially a "side grade" of the "P" version allowing you to choose between the hard hitting, but fixed, 30mm cannon or the less powerful, but turreted, 23mm and as such it is the same price as the "P" and has access to the same weaponry.

IMPORTANT All rocket and gun pods now have inertial sighting. This makes them way way more easy to use and scoring hits upto 4km with rockets is now possible especially when using the 80mm S-8OFP1!!

Inertial sighting takes into account bullet/rocket drop as well as the movement of your helicopter to plot an expected impact point. It is quite accurate! ːsteamhappyː