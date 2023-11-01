v2.01 Update Now Available for Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova v2.01 brings tons of community requested fixes and updates
Experience a revamped AI with superior decision-making skills, an influx of new in-game events and anomalies for an unpredictable galaxy. Enjoy improved multilingual support, refined multiplayer stability, and balanced gameplay mechanics. Plus, embrace a reimagined user interface with community-requested quality-of-life updates.
Featured Updates for v2.01
- Updated A.I decision making intelligence - The A.I is now better aware of its surroundings and resources and how best to use them.
- New Events and Anomalies - A variety of new in-game events (examples: The Grammar Enforcer, The Specter's Grasp, Broken Teleporter) survey results and anomalies have been added to the game.
- Improved Translations for All Languages - Supported subtitles for intro movies in French and English , better grammatical accuracy for AlienGPT, more accurate image matching for AlienGPT based on player prompts in Chinese, numerous typo fixes and a more focused German text update.
- Optimized Multiplayer - Resolved multiple desync issues, crashes, increased stability, resolved stuck turns when re-authenticating with the platform in mid-game.
- Rebalances on Influence, planetary/orbital improvements and Pollution Mechanics
- A variety of U.I updates based on community QOL requests - Added a new "Your Civilization" tab to the Data Bank Window, showing information related to Your Civilization , better sizing and layout of stats and longer names, resolved clipping issues, fixed incorrect infocards and players can now scroll through text in the Research window.
- A ton more updates and bug fixes, see the full changelog here.
Changed files in this update