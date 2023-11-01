Several UI fixes and huge refactoring's in might system. Also, from now on the might bonus is displayed in the UI everywhere you upgrade or recruit something.
Only Fortress update for 1 November 2023
Patch Notes For November 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
