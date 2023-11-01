 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 1 November 2023

Patch Notes For November 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 12593935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several UI fixes and huge refactoring's in might system. Also, from now on the might bonus is displayed in the UI everywhere you upgrade or recruit something.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2503131 Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link