Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Version 0.039

1 November 2023

  • Added Bracket Altereds as a new bodystyle category.
  • Added Comp Engine Combo to Bracket Altereds.
  • Fixed some class rules not restricting properly.
  • Fixed default Stock and Comp tunes not loading.
  • Fixed COG on Nitro Pro Mods.
  • Fixed sound on Stock, Super Stock, Comp and Small Pump Nitro.
  • Fixed wheelie bars on all cars. They now roll like wheels instead of drag like a stick.

