- Added Bracket Altereds as a new bodystyle category.
- Added Comp Engine Combo to Bracket Altereds.
- Fixed some class rules not restricting properly.
- Fixed default Stock and Comp tunes not loading.
- Fixed COG on Nitro Pro Mods.
- Fixed sound on Stock, Super Stock, Comp and Small Pump Nitro.
- Fixed wheelie bars on all cars. They now roll like wheels instead of drag like a stick.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Version 0.039
Patchnotes via Steam Community
