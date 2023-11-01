 Skip to content

DESORDRE update for 1 November 2023

Version 1.3.2

1 November 2023

Version 1.3.2

Clarification

This update provides clarification on a misconception that some players have: the game is not developed by a team of multiple people, but solely by a single individual.

This information has been added to the game's end credits as well as during the shader initialization process upon first launch.

Gameplay

The time-slowing mechanic has been reworked. The character now moves at an even slower pace to facilitate easier decision-making. Furthermore, both the duration of the time slowdown and the rate of its regeneration have been increased.

Shader compilation

The pre-compilation process for shaders can now be retriggered from the graphics settings menu in case of issues, such as a driver change.

