- Added class rank system
- Added class abilities and class unique totems
- Modified environments for Jotunheim, Svartalfheim, Alvheim, Vanaheim, Asgaard and Niflheim
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 1 November 2023
0.17.0 Rank up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
