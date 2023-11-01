 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 1 November 2023

0.17.0 Rank up

Share · View all patches · Build 12593679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added class rank system
  • Added class abilities and class unique totems
  • Modified environments for Jotunheim, Svartalfheim, Alvheim, Vanaheim, Asgaard and Niflheim

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1776571 Depot 1776571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link