- Fixed: separate taskbar buttons for multiple terminal windows to allow reopen terminal when minimized
- Fixed: taskbar button for NetworkVisualizer to allow reopen window when minimized
How To Hack In? update for 1 November 2023
Patch notes 01/11/2023 17:34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199831 Depot 1199831
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199832 Depot 1199832
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199834 Depot 1199834
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update