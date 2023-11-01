 Skip to content

浮生箓2：九九行歌 update for 1 November 2023

"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.46 update announcement

Build 12593670

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The program is working to find the following issues, which are expected to be updated in the next version:

  1. Pre-war preparations cannot enter the copy
  2. The logging and quarrying gameplay is not working properly

First, function optimization

  1. Refresh Talents will no longer spawn the same talents
    2, improve the material drop rate of mining and logging

  2. The upper limit of the cabinet is adjusted to 3

  3. Adjusted the probability of returning materials after alchemy failure

  4. The Skills interface can now drag skills in the assembly bar

  5. Now the game will not pause after switching background

  6. Optimized the loading speed before battle

  7. The Zongmen store now carries the Wudao Stone

  8. Optimized the speed of escape animation
    10, reduce the price of forging stone drawings

  9. Lower the level requirements of understanding the ordinary and difficult difficulty of the lock

  10. NPCS now display likeability numbers

  11. Bargaining has been adjusted so that each NPC can only trade 3 times in 30 days
    14, Zongmen Tianbao Pavilion now double-click items can be quickly on/off the shelf

  12. Clan recruitment is now capped

  13. Bug repair

  14. Fixed an issue where the Snatch spirit could not trigger other events after escaping

  15. Fix the problem that forging furnace durability is 0 and will get stuck

  16. Fixed an issue where forged items were empty

  17. Fixed an issue where mystery merchants sometimes didn't succeed by opening the same item

  18. Fixed the problem that some branches could not be completed

  19. Fixed an issue where you could not purchase some of your local skills

  20. Fix the problem of missing copy of map

  21. Fixed an issue that could not be transmitted to other places after returning to the wilderness from the South of Heaven

  22. Fix the error in the description of some exercises

  23. Fix Zongmenling Pool can not be refined

  24. Fix the character interface resolution adaptation problem

  25. Fixed the issue of herbs flying out during alchemy

  26. Fixed the probability of the broiler getting stuck after drinking scented tea

  27. Fixed the problem that some resolutions of brothles could not be given as gifts

  28. Fixed abnormal completion conditions for town tasks

  29. Fixed the problem that the forging requirement of treasure mirror and demon Dan is 0

  30. Fixed some feature description errors

  31. Fixed the problem of incorrect display of some herbal materials
    19, fix some exercises type wrong problem
    20, Fix drunk fairy ability triggered abnormal issues
    21, fixed the character interface Reiki value display error

  32. Fixed the problem that the screening equipment in the backpack does not show the treasure mirror and demon Dan
    23, fix the door there are two masters of the error

  33. Fixed errors related to the duration of alchemy
    25, fix overdraft curse settlement anomaly

  34. Fixed an issue where dead NPCS are not automatically culled
    27, adjust the flag and demon Dan qualification diagram, so that it corresponds

  35. Optimized the size of some patrol monsters
    29, Optimize the bargaining talent description

  36. Optimize the stealing interface

  37. Optimized the description error of Yuan Ying breakthrough

  38. Optimized the voice transmission interface

  39. Optimized the UI of the formation interface

  40. Optimize the portal interface

  41. Optimized the description of alchemy function
    36, Optimize the skill description of wind star method

Changed files in this update

