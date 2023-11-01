"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.46 update announcement

The program is working to find the following issues, which are expected to be updated in the next version:

First, function optimization

Refresh Talents will no longer spawn the same talents

2, improve the material drop rate of mining and logging

The upper limit of the cabinet is adjusted to 3

Adjusted the probability of returning materials after alchemy failure

The Skills interface can now drag skills in the assembly bar

Now the game will not pause after switching background

Optimized the loading speed before battle

The Zongmen store now carries the Wudao Stone

Optimized the speed of escape animation

10, reduce the price of forging stone drawings

Lower the level requirements of understanding the ordinary and difficult difficulty of the lock

NPCS now display likeability numbers

Bargaining has been adjusted so that each NPC can only trade 3 times in 30 days

14, Zongmen Tianbao Pavilion now double-click items can be quickly on/off the shelf

Clan recruitment is now capped

Bug repair

Fixed an issue where the Snatch spirit could not trigger other events after escaping

Fix the problem that forging furnace durability is 0 and will get stuck

Fixed an issue where forged items were empty

Fixed an issue where mystery merchants sometimes didn't succeed by opening the same item

Fixed the problem that some branches could not be completed

Fixed an issue where you could not purchase some of your local skills

Fix the problem of missing copy of map

Fixed an issue that could not be transmitted to other places after returning to the wilderness from the South of Heaven

Fix the error in the description of some exercises

Fix Zongmenling Pool can not be refined

Fix the character interface resolution adaptation problem

Fixed the issue of herbs flying out during alchemy

Fixed the probability of the broiler getting stuck after drinking scented tea

Fixed the problem that some resolutions of brothles could not be given as gifts

Fixed abnormal completion conditions for town tasks

Fixed the problem that the forging requirement of treasure mirror and demon Dan is 0

Fixed some feature description errors

Fixed the problem of incorrect display of some herbal materials

19, fix some exercises type wrong problem

20, Fix drunk fairy ability triggered abnormal issues

21, fixed the character interface Reiki value display error

Fixed the problem that the screening equipment in the backpack does not show the treasure mirror and demon Dan

23, fix the door there are two masters of the error

Fixed errors related to the duration of alchemy

25, fix overdraft curse settlement anomaly

Fixed an issue where dead NPCS are not automatically culled

27, adjust the flag and demon Dan qualification diagram, so that it corresponds

Optimized the size of some patrol monsters

29, Optimize the bargaining talent description

Optimize the stealing interface

Optimized the description error of Yuan Ying breakthrough

Optimized the voice transmission interface

Optimized the UI of the formation interface

Optimize the portal interface