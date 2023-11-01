"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.46 update announcement
The program is working to find the following issues, which are expected to be updated in the next version:
- Pre-war preparations cannot enter the copy
- The logging and quarrying gameplay is not working properly
First, function optimization
Refresh Talents will no longer spawn the same talents
2, improve the material drop rate of mining and logging
The upper limit of the cabinet is adjusted to 3
Adjusted the probability of returning materials after alchemy failure
The Skills interface can now drag skills in the assembly bar
Now the game will not pause after switching background
Optimized the loading speed before battle
The Zongmen store now carries the Wudao Stone
Optimized the speed of escape animation
10, reduce the price of forging stone drawings
Lower the level requirements of understanding the ordinary and difficult difficulty of the lock
NPCS now display likeability numbers
Bargaining has been adjusted so that each NPC can only trade 3 times in 30 days
14, Zongmen Tianbao Pavilion now double-click items can be quickly on/off the shelf
Clan recruitment is now capped
Bug repair
Fixed an issue where the Snatch spirit could not trigger other events after escaping
Fix the problem that forging furnace durability is 0 and will get stuck
Fixed an issue where forged items were empty
Fixed an issue where mystery merchants sometimes didn't succeed by opening the same item
Fixed the problem that some branches could not be completed
Fixed an issue where you could not purchase some of your local skills
Fix the problem of missing copy of map
Fixed an issue that could not be transmitted to other places after returning to the wilderness from the South of Heaven
Fix the error in the description of some exercises
Fix Zongmenling Pool can not be refined
Fix the character interface resolution adaptation problem
Fixed the issue of herbs flying out during alchemy
Fixed the probability of the broiler getting stuck after drinking scented tea
Fixed the problem that some resolutions of brothles could not be given as gifts
Fixed abnormal completion conditions for town tasks
Fixed the problem that the forging requirement of treasure mirror and demon Dan is 0
Fixed some feature description errors
Fixed the problem of incorrect display of some herbal materials
19, fix some exercises type wrong problem
20, Fix drunk fairy ability triggered abnormal issues
21, fixed the character interface Reiki value display error
Fixed the problem that the screening equipment in the backpack does not show the treasure mirror and demon Dan
23, fix the door there are two masters of the error
Fixed errors related to the duration of alchemy
25, fix overdraft curse settlement anomaly
Fixed an issue where dead NPCS are not automatically culled
27, adjust the flag and demon Dan qualification diagram, so that it corresponds
Optimized the size of some patrol monsters
29, Optimize the bargaining talent description
Optimize the stealing interface
Optimized the description error of Yuan Ying breakthrough
Optimized the voice transmission interface
Optimized the UI of the formation interface
Optimize the portal interface
Optimized the description of alchemy function
36, Optimize the skill description of wind star method
Changed files in this update