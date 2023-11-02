Share · View all patches · Build 12593640 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 09:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Deadsiders!

On the 2nd of November at 02:00am PDT /09:00 GMT, Hotfix 0.8.0.2 will be deployed

author: ⚠️Servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable while the update is being deployed. Game client update is required.

The hotfix aims to fix a number of performance issues and improve server side optimization.

