Ver. 1.11.1 Fixed a progression loss bug.

Fixed a fatal bug that caused the player to lose progress after defeating a mid-boss unit.
Fixed a bug that shortcut V did not work.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a fatal bug that caused the player to lose progress after defeating a mid-boss unit.
Fixed a bug that shortcut V did not work.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update