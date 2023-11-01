 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 1 November 2023

Ver. 1.11.1 Fixed a progression loss bug.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a fatal bug that caused the player to lose progress after defeating a mid-boss unit.

Fixed a bug that shortcut V did not work.

