EVOLINGS - PATCH v1.0.10 NOW LIVE

Hello lil guy enthusiasts!

There's been a lot of work behind the scenes to update the game in this new version. We've addressed some changes that were brought up at launch, but weren't able to be fixed right away. As well as this, we have brought back the "Snake Oil" and "Sacrifce" spaces with some pretty major changes. Tell us what you think!

Here is a full list of changes in Patch v1.0.10 👇

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Hellfire now properly resets after each fight.

Fixed: Better gamepad support for a variety of gamepads.

Fixed: Fixed some issues with Steam Achievements.

Rework: Added the item "Snake Oil" back into the game. "Snake Oil" can now be used to heal all poison from allies, but using it will destroy the item.

Rework: Added Sacrifice back into the game with the following changes:

Sacrifices will not occur in Act 1 anymore.

Sacrificing an Evoling grants you the item "Mark Of Sacrifice", passively buffing all Evolings of the sacrificed element by 80% of the stats of the sacrificed Evoling. Stat gain is reduced to 40% if the sacrifice does not directly kill the Evoling (Urn, Evade, Snake Oil, etc...)

Highly reduced buy-out cost (66 -> 13). Updated: Evolings with evasion can evade the sacrifice.

Updated: Item "Lucky Charm" sets the payout cost of the sacrifice to 0.

Added: Item "Lucky Charm" has a 20% chance to mitigate lethal damage (Evoling will survive with 1 hp).

Updated: Sloom base stats increased (Pow: 5 -> 11)

Updated: Slerp base stats increased (HP:8->10, Def:1->2, Pow:2->3)

Updated: Derp base stats increased (HP:30->32)

Updated: New Evolings found later in a run have ~20% more live.

Updated: When fusion several shiny Evolings, the shinyness will be added (instead of just taking the maximum).

Updated: "Reading" does not roll Corruption anymore.

Updated: "Tarot" also has the move "Sting" now.

Updated: "Consume" stat gain is now capped at 5 per stat.

Updated: Shuriken does not multiply self inflicted damage anymore.

Updated: The item "Prism" can now be unfocused when used on the already focused Evoling.

Updated: Lizard's Flask level order changed: Level 1: Shield To Power, Level 2: Money To Power, Level 3: Missing Life To Power

Updated: Tetrahedron level order changed: Level 1: Magic Enemies, Level 2: Demon Enemies, Level 3: Fire Enemies. Other levels stay the same.

Updated: Alea guarantees to roll at least one damage move.

Updated: Alea only rolls previously found Evolings in the "Random Evoling" mode.

Other

Updated: "Evade" and "Miss" text color is now slightly brighter.

Updated: Minor updates and fixes.

On top of this, we're also running a "Design your own Evoling" competion in our discord! With the winner's design getting added to the next patch! Join here :point_right: https://discord.gg/zkJ6nes5wN

And yes... this means that there are more Evolings coming...