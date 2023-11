NEW!-

-Added Sanctuary Living Quarters map.

-Added labels to Grounds map and now properly rendered.

-Added labels to Asylum map and now properly rendered.

-Added labels to Subway map and now properly rendered.

-Added labels to Lab map and now properly rendered.

-Added Sewers map as it was missing before. Can be picked up round the corner near entrance.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed zombie dog hitbox as it was bugged before making defeating them difficult.