- Fixed a bug where the "Dark Devotion"-Skill of generic cultists encounters could trigger indefinitely.
- Changed wording of the Height-Text to "Visible Height" which hopefully makes it more clear that the buttons around it change the visibility of tiles
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 November 2023
Patch 0.705
Patchnotes via Steam Community
