Amata Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Pre-EA playtesting

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Still working on some of the content but thought I'd push the latest version. I'm still playtesting histhana and all of its side content as well as the finale. Feel free to submit feedback on any aspect of the game!

Thanks!

