11/01/2023 Patch Notes

- Modified 'thank you for playing' text at the end of the game to reflect more info on the upcoming EF2 Kickstarter! 11/11/2023 ~
- Added a few lines to the GUI dialogue when replaying the Miracle Route
- Fixed the issue where Kanatsun's 'secret note' could not be viewed on his profile
- Finally replaced the placeholder CG in Madeline's Third Memory-Seeking Segment
- Fixed a few more small errors in the text, including one where I implied Shinjiro was born in 2003 because I can't do math. A 19-year-old in 2024 who has a January birthday is born in 2005, not 2003... I'm pretty sure
- Something that used to function perfectly broke because I've updated ren'py since the last update. It seems video files no longer automatically pull from the images folder. I fixed this by moving the videos to the base game folder.
