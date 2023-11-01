 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

美利坚英雄传说：第二次革命战争 The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War update for 1 November 2023

v4.10 特殊任务

Share · View all patches · Build 12593204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

放任敌人游荡将会导致我方财产遭到劫掠，为避免更多损失，应尽快击败敌方。
这类目标将作为【特殊任务】增加到胜利条件一栏。
增加了每一关可以挑战的【特殊任务】。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340721 Depot 2340721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link