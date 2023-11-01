放任敌人游荡将会导致我方财产遭到劫掠，为避免更多损失，应尽快击败敌方。
这类目标将作为【特殊任务】增加到胜利条件一栏。
增加了每一关可以挑战的【特殊任务】。
美利坚英雄传说：第二次革命战争 The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War update for 1 November 2023
v4.10 特殊任务
Patchnotes via Steam Community
