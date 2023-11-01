Climate Model Public Release and Discord Q&A

Recently, we announced the addition of a Climate Model to SpaceEngine, which introduced global temperature maps, local pressures, local densities, wind speeds, and more, affecting planets, moons, and asteroids. An overview of the Climate Model is available in a recent blog post, and more technical details about the math and physics behind this release can be found in an article available on our website.

Beta testing for the climate model is now complete, and we would like to thank all those who participated for the valuable feedback they've provided. We would also like to thank our translators for their hard work translating the new climate tab in the in-app wiki, and other recent features.

The Climate Model is now available to all users on the Public branch.



Finally, we are very excited to announce an upcoming Q&A Session with a three-person panel consisting of SpaceEngine’s author, Vladimir Romanyuk; Cosmographic Software’s CEO, Alexander Long; and the designer and programmer of the Climate Model, Dr. Megan Tannock.

The event will take place live on the official SpaceEngine Discord server on November 3rd at 10AM Eastern. This will also be an opportunity for our community to join the conversation and ask questions about the new update.

As always, thank you for your continued support of SpaceEngine! We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming Q&A.

Changes and Updates in 0.990.46.1990