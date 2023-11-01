- Fixed an issue where bats with > 7 projectiles would cause issues
- Fixed a bug where Robot Legs Mk. 5000 could spawn invincibly
- Investigating further Airship issues, fixes forthcoming
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Hotfix
