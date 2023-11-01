1.0 Full Release Patch Notes

After three wild years orbiting in early access, Space Station Tycoon is ready to blast off into full release. We would like to use this opportunity to thank our amazing community that supported us along the way. You guys are awesome.

From that first shaky launch to now, it's been a ride full of twists, turns, and the occasional space debris (we're looking at you, unexpected bugs!). Your feedback, ideas, and interstellar patience have been invaluable.

Space Station Tycoon is our first big commercial game and we've learned a ton. That's why we're not stopping here. The universe is big, and our plans for Space Station Tycoon are just as vast. More free content updates are already planned and are on the way. You can check out our living road map on our Steam store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1324270/Space_Station_Tycoon/

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

The Space Station Tycoon Team

The event system has been overhauled.

UI has been improved and partially overhauled.

New achievements.

New languages.

Aaron the android merchant interface has been overhauled.

New and improved tutorial.

Massive performance improvements.

Build mode improvements.

New juice and VFX.

New inbox messages for specific milestones.

Settings menu has been overhauled.

The credits section has been added.

The advertising panel has been overhauled.

QoL: Clicking on a "no electricity" icon will open the energy section of the build mode.

QoL: Red notification for when the player has enough research points to unlock a new perk.

QoL: The ESC button can now be used to close every panel.

QoL: Ability to see which building an employee is assigned to.

QoL: Destroyed buildings now stay as holograms for a while.

QoL: Unhired employees now stay in the hiring panel for the next time.

Every structure has been rebalanced.

Clamped the amount of employees that can resign at the same time.

Frequency debuff to staff events.

Defense modules now have higher upkeep costs.

Repair bays are now unlocked earlier.

Raider health has been nerfed.

The radiation storm now temporarily disables every power source.

Research point output of the genetics lab has been buffed.

Corridor expansion prices have been increased.

Corridor limit has been increased to 8.

Building the second floor now costs more.

Employee training tiers have been lowered from 5 to 3.

Level-up tasks for levels 5, 6, and 7 have been made more difficult.

Training an employee now boosts their minimum happiness.

Trained employees now have less frequent revolts.

Jumpgates now have a base cost + per unit cost. This means the longer the connection, the more expensive it gets.

Fixed a load game crash.

Fixed a crash triggered by firing an employee.

Fixed a lighting bug where some objects would appear too bright.

Fixed minor bugs with the android merchant.

Fixed logo holograms not appearing at the top of the station.

Fixed repair drones staying in the galaxy map.

Fixed a bug where the unassigned employees wouldn't be allowed to train or fire.

Fixed visual bugs with the tooltip.

Fixed save/load issues.

Fixed a bug where the advertisement deal would stay valid even after the billboard has been destroyed.

Fixed a bug where the auto-save would fail if the game is paused.

Fixed a bug where the save dates would appear in a different time zone.

Fixed a bug where the stats in the finances tab would be inaccurate.

Fixed a bug with the placement of the billboards.

The game now boots up in the native display resolution of the user.

Fixed a bug where the power connections would get reset after removing a power generator.

Wishlist our upcoming game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2400770/Dungeon_Tycoon/