- Update Ariana Grande model
- Correct Ariana Grande hitboxes
- Update Ariana Grande animations
- Fixed the water issue on the pirate ship
- Improved lighting for characters in shadow
- Keanu Reeves special attack optimized
Celebrity Kombat update for 1 November 2023
Update v1.3.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
