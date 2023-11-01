 Skip to content

Celebrity Kombat update for 1 November 2023

Update v1.3.10

Update v1.3.10 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update Ariana Grande model
  • Correct Ariana Grande hitboxes
  • Update Ariana Grande animations
  • Fixed the water issue on the pirate ship
  • Improved lighting for characters in shadow
  • Keanu Reeves special attack optimized

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2240391 Depot 2240391
  • Loading history…
