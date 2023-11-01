Get ready for Campaign Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 12592892 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 20:33:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Play the Campaign up to a week early* by pre-purchasing any digital edition of Modern Warfare III.

In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

*Actual play time subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.