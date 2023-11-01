Major Update: v.1.1.0

Dear Users!
Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.
Version 1.1.0, has been applied.🎉
Don't miss out on the weekly discounts that started with the update!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487680
This update adds a new Endless Mode along with many balance changes, including renewal of building mechanics. 🤗 From now on, I will tell you the details.
🚀Patch Highlights
Balance
Many balance improvements have been made to improve the overall game experience. Especially for the building, many renewal works have been applied.
<Buildings>
There are a variety of buildings in the game, but in the past, in most situations, it was often the case that the game continued for a long time with one building that was liked. Now, special effects have been added to the buildings to further enhance the individuality and characteristics of each building, and new combinations can be tried through synergy effects with other buildings.
<Modules>
In addition to adjusting the performance of modules with excessively high efficiency, we have adjusted the performance of later modules to enable strategic selection based on performance. Now, higher tier modules may not always be the better choice, and depending on your building's combination and technology tree, lower tier modules can also be used strategically.
<Monsters and Field Objects>
The range of ranged monsters has been adjusted to be more consistent so that ranged monsters do not become overly difficult towards the later stages of the game. Additionally, the activation interval of most field objects has been adjusted to be longer than before.
Level Design
To increase strategic freedom, unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall.
New Endless Mode
A new and improved Endless Mode has been added.
You can play stages endlessly and earn badges and rewards based on the highest level you reach.
📜v.1.1.0 Full Patch Notes
New content: Endless Mode
A new Endless Mode has been added.
The new Endless Mode gives players a clear goal. Instead of the traditional method, you can now only receive badges and rewards once by completing certain stages. Even if you've achieved all badges, you can always play your favorite stages to the limit in Endless Mode.
Level design improvements
Unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall, and the terrain of some stages has been modified.
Improvements
- “x0.0 speed” has been added to the game speed settings.
- Hovering over a building under attack now displays the target.
- The “Mute sound in background” setting has been added to the [General] tab of the settings screen.
- Monsters now move more consistently in the same situation.
Balance
General
- Buildings
Minimum cost 40 → 50
Minimum upgrade cost 20 → 25
Minimum HP 20 → 50
Power wall's power amount 30 → 50
- Monsters
Fusion monster HP 600% → 500%
Fusion monster ATK 200% → 250%
Fusion monster Delay 50% → 75%
Fusion Monster DEF +5 → +0
- Drone
Production time 6+4 seconds → 5+5 seconds
- Normal difficulty
Monster DEF -5 → -0
- Exploration
EXP rewards have been doubled.
Buildings
- Dual Turret
HP: 240/300/360 → 200/260/300
ATK: 10/12/14 → 8/9/10
- Iron Cannon
HP: 240/310/360 → 220/280/320
- Pinpoint Striker
HP: 260/340/400 → 240/320/360
- Magnetic Pulsar
ATK: 10/11/12 → 8/10/12
ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 4
Added ability: ATK +1 per 20 current Shield.
- Mine Launcher
HP: 270/340/390 → 220/280/320
DEF: 5 → 6
Target recovery block time: 8 seconds → 5 seconds
+5 Enhance: Target recovery block time +2s → Target recovery block time +5s
- Flame Thrower
DEF: 4 → 8
HP: 320/410/480 → 260/340/400
- Missile Launcher
HP: 310/400/460 → 300/380/450
- Crystal Tower
HP: 160/200/235 → 125/175/200
PEN: 15/20/25 → 25/30/35
Delay: 175 → 200
Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each crystal tower within 5x5 surroundings.
Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.
+1/+3 Enhance: ATK +1 → PEN +1
+5 Enhance: ATK +3 → PEN +3
- Power Gun
HP: 360/460/530 → 360/460/540
- Gauss Pulsar
ATK: 9 → 3
PEN: 10/15/20 → 16/20/24
ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 3 → 4
Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 25 current Shield.
- Lightning Crystal
PEN: 20/26/32 → 22/28/32
- Energy Ball
Resources: 100 → 130
ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/10/15
PEN: 10/20/30 → 25/25/25
Delay: 300 → 400
Knockback: 150/200/250 → 100/150/200
AOE: 220R → 200R
Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
Added ability: ATK increases by 3/4/5 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.
Added ability: Reduce ATK by 5 for each energy ball within 3x3 surroundings.
Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 25%.
- Beam Tower
HP: 380/480/570 → 360/470/550
ATK: 8/9/10 → 5/5/5
PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/25/30
Range: 325 → 400
Maximum effect stack: 10/10/10 → 5/10/15
Added ability: Reduce PEN by 1 for every 20 current Range above 300.
Removed ability: Increases damage by 50% to large monsters.
- Energy Tank
DEF: 5 → 10
Added ability: Gain 0.2/0.3/0.4 power every 10 seconds.
- Air Blaster
ATK: 18/22/26 → 20/24/28
PEN: 15 → 0
Knockback: 60/70/80 → 60/80/100
Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 50 current Range.
Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 100 or higher.
- Chain Launcher
Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.
- Ion Cannon
ATK: 15/18/20 → 12/15/18
PEN: 15/25/35 → 15/20/25
Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.
- Destroyer
ATK: 26/34/40 → 40/50/60
Projectile Inaccuracy: 2.25 → 2.5
Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.
- Flower Tower
Shield: 80/100/120 → 100/120/140
ATK: 12/15/18 → 28/32/36
PEN: 5 → 0
Delay: 225 → 300
Maximum multi-attacks: 5/6/7 → 5/5/5
Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
Added ability: Each projectile has 50% ATK
Added ability: ATK increases by 3/5/7 for each level 3 building other than Flower Tower within 3x3 surrounding area.
- Rapid Fire
Resources: 140 → 150
DEF: 4 → 2
ATK: 12/14/16 → 16/18/20
Delay: 200 → 225
Maximum delay reduction: 100 → 150
Delay reduction per shot: 10/10/10 → 10/15/20
Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.
Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 75 or higher.
- Giant Rifle
ATK: 80/90/100 → 60/70/80
Delay: 650 → 600
Knockback: 150 → 80
Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.
+1/+3 Enhance: PEN +5 → ATK +5
- Railgun
ATK: 20/23/26 → 30/35/40
Delay: 600 → 500
Added ability: Delay increases by 15 for each railgun in the field.
- Quadra System
ATK: 12/15/18 → 32/40/48
최소 Delay: 75 → 100
Added ability: Each projectile has 25% ATK.
+1/+3 Enhance: PEN +1 → ATK +2
- Vulcan Cannon
ATK: 35 → 30
- Magnetic Barrier
ATK: 10 → 1
ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
Added ability: Attacks up to 3 targets at once.
Added ability: ATK increases by 1 per 2 DEF.
Removed ability: The attack bounces and hits up to 3 targets.
- Magnetic Pulsar EX
ATK: 16 → 12
ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
Added ability: ATK +1 per 15 current Shield.
- Chaos Ball
HP: 600 → 150
Shield: 0 → 350
Delay: 250 → 375
Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
Added ability: ATK increases by 10 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.
Added ability: ATK decreases by 10 for each Chaos Ball within 3x3 surrounding area.
Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 50%.
- Plasma Rain
PEN: 20 → 30
Target recovery block time: 10s → 5s
Added ability: Reduce PEN by 10 for each plasma emitter within 5x5 surroundings.
- Shield Generator
Added ability: Gain 1 power every 10 seconds.
- Binder
Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.
- Exploder
ATK: 60 → 80
PEN: 10 → 50
Delay: 275 → 300
Damage to large monsters increased: 300% → 200%
- Plasma Cannon
ATK: 100 → 40
Buff duration: 15 seconds → 10 seconds
Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.
- Devastator
Fusion: Destroyer + Flower Tower → Destroyer + Rapid Fire
ATK: 80 → 100
- Chain Striker
ATK: 20 → 30
PEN: 50 → 65
Range: 350 → 375
ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
- Eliminator
ATK: 15 → 10
PEN: 25 → 40
Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each Eliminator within 5x5 surroundings.
Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.
- Beam Striker
Delay: 650 → 750
Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.
- Tactical Nuclear Silo
ATK: 100 → 200
Delay: 1000 → 2000
Added ability: Delay reduced by 200 for each level 3 cooling silo within 3x3 surroundings.
Added ability: Delay increases by 200 for each tactical nuclear silo in the field.
Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 500 or higher.
Removed ability: Reduces damage to large monsters by 50%
Skills
- Energy Cube
Shield: 300 → 150
Modules
- Fuel Rod
Added option: Delay +15%
Removed option: ATK -2
- Solar Kit
Shield: -40 → -50
Added option: ATK -10%
Added option: Delay +20%
- Super Cube
Added option: Stun chance +2%
- Infinite Duct Tape
Shield: -50 → -75
HP recovery: +5 → +10
Added option: ATK -15%
Added option: Delay +25%
- Angel Wing
Resources: +45 → +55
Range: +200 → +150
- Leaf of Life
Resources: +40 → +45
Added option: HP recovery +25
Removed option: HP +100
- Shimmery Scale
Resources: +55 → +70
- Fallen Star
Stun chance: +5% → +4%
- Meteor Drive
Stun chance: +5% → +2%
- Void Generator
ATK: -15% → -20%
- Wizard Watch
Resources: +55 → +60
- Melon Cube
Range: +350 → +250
- Antimatter Core
Resources: +70 → +90
Added option: Invincible for 10 seconds when HP is below 30%.
Removed option: HP +20%
- Water of Eternity
HP: -100 → -150
Damage reduction: +30% → +35%
Added option: ATK -25%
Added option: Delay +35%
Removed option: DEF -5
- Sub-Space Shield
Resources: +80 → +100
- Dimension Crystal
Resources: +80 → +110
Added option: ATK +8
Removed option: Target slows down by 25%
- Magic Sandglass
Resources: +75 → +80
Range: -25 → -50
- Space Compass
Resources: +65 → +75
- Moon Crystal
Resources: +90 → +125
ATK: +15 → +10
Stun chance: +5% → +3%
Removed option: Range +50
- Dreamcatcher of Fate
Resources: +90 → +105
Added option: Target slows down by 50%
- Traveler's Pendent
HP: -15% → -30%
Shield: -15% → -30%
Delay: +5+15% → +25+25%
Renovation
- The overall probability of Range items appearing in weapon modifications has been reduced.
- The probability of some items with low values appearing is removed and the probability of other items is increased instead.
Building HP 10/20 → 30/40/50
Building Shield 5/10 → 15/20/25
Building Range 5/10 → 15/20/25
Weapon PEN 1/2 → 3/4/5
Weapon Range 10/20 → 30/40/50
1st Chapter
- Toco Toucan
Range: 275 → 250
- Crocodile
DEF 6 → 3
- Coconut
DEF 10 → 8
- Rafflesia
Ability casting period: 4s~12s → 6s~12s
- Hippo
DEF 8 → 5
Range: 175 → 150
2nd Chapter
- Buzzard
Range 300 → 275
- Rhino
Range 175 → 150
- Baobab
Range 175 → 150
- Meerkat Den
Activation period: 40s → 50s
3rd Chapter
- Crab
Range 300 → 275
- Clownfish
Range 250 → 225
- Blue Whale
Range 275 → 250
- Tortoise
Range 175 → 150
- Tentacle Chest
Activation period: 45s → 50s
4th Chapter
- Desert Cobra
ATK: 18 → 20
Range 200 → 150
- Thorny Devil
Range 300 → 275
- Scorpion
ATK: 17 → 18
Range 350 → 300
- Camel
Range 175 → 150
- Hedgehog
Range 175 → 150
- Old Guard Robot
Range 350 → 300
- Jar
Activation period: 40s → 50s
- Sandstorm
Activation period: 40s → 45s
5th Chapter
- Amanita
Range 300 → 250
- Goblin Fire
Range 225 → 200
- Morpho
Range 350 → 300
- Honeycomb
Activation period: 40s → 45s
6th Chapter
- Highland Bush
ATK: 30 → 32
Range 300 → 225
- Monal
ATK: 20 → 22
Range 375 → 300
- Dead Tree
Range 175 → 150
- Super Alpaca
PEN: 30 → 40
Range 350 → 300
- Hollow Tree Stump
Activation period: 45s → 50s
- Magazine
Activation period: 45s → 50s
7th Chapter
- Snowman
Range: 250 → 225
- Seal
Range 350 → 300
- Polar Bear
Range 175 → 150
- Barbaric Reindeer
Range 175 → 150
- Ancient Wizard
ATK: 20 → 22
Range 350 → 300
- Igloo
Activation period: 35s → 40s
- Ice Chimney
Activation period: 45s → 50s
8th Chapter
- Mystic Fairy
Range: 200 → 175
- Mystic Peacock
PEN: 20 → 25
Range 350 → 300
- Ghost
Range: 250 → 200
- Phantom
Move speed: 200 → 175
- Mystic Cannon
Range: 450 → 400
- Mystic Golem
Range 175 → 150
- Mystic Knight
Range 175 → 150
9th Chapter
- Hell Anvil
Range: 300 → 275
- Phoenix
Range: 375 → 325
- Phoenix Egg
Hatching time : 9s → 15s
- Giant Lava Slime
Range 175 → 150
- Volcano Turtle
PEN: 20 → 10
Range 375 → 400
- Volcano Vent
Activation period: 30s → 40s
- Hell Quake
Activation period: 40s → 50s
10th Chapter
- Dread Squid
Range: 250 → 225
- Dread Hippo
Range: 175 → 150
- Dread Blue Whale
Range: 275 → 250
1th Sub-chapter
- Iced Americano
Range: 225 → 200
- Wireless Earphone
ATK: 15 → 17
Range: 500 → 400
- Cell Phone
Range: 350 → 300
- Cash Machine
Range: 275 → 250
- Sparrow
Range: 175 → 150
- Bus
Range: 175 → 150
- Hotdog Stand
HP: 3400 → 3000
Range: 375 → 400
- Subway Entrance
Activation period: 50s → 55s
- Vending Machine
Activation period: 40s → 45s
2rd Sub-chapter
- Accordion
Range: 250 → 225
- Clarinet
Range: 200 → 175
- Electric Guitar
ATK: 8 → 9
Range: 350 → 300
- Speaker
ATK: 20 → 22
Range: 350 → 300
- Contrabass
Range: 200 → 175
- Giant Disco Ball
PEN: 20 → 30
Range: 350 → 300
- Electric Keyboard
Activation period: 50s → 55s
- Jukebox
Activation period: 40s → 45s
3rd Sub-chapter
- French Fries
PEN: 15 → 20
Range: 350 → 275
- Cake
ATK: 25 → 27
Range: 400 → 325
- Fire Wine
Range: 250 → 225
- Monster Spaghetti
Range: 175 → 150
- Oven
Activation period: 40초 → 50초
- Dumpling Steamer
Activation period: 40초 → 50초
- Fryer Basket
Activation period: 40초 → 50초
- Cooking Pot
Activation period: 40초 → 50초
- Chocolate Fountain
Activation period: 30초 → 40초
- Chocolate
Duration: 15초 → 30초
Effect duration: 3초 → 5초
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some images were not displayed before starting the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where the information of the module being previewed was not reflected when unequipping a module.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when canceling the preview state of another module while a module is equipped.
- Fixed an issue where information related to renovations did not appear in the building details when playing the game.
Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update