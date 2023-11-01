Major Update: v.1.1.0

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

Version 1.1.0, has been applied.🎉

Don't miss out on the weekly discounts that started with the update!

This update adds a new Endless Mode along with many balance changes, including renewal of building mechanics. 🤗 From now on, I will tell you the details.

🚀Patch Highlights

Balance

Many balance improvements have been made to improve the overall game experience. Especially for the building, many renewal works have been applied.

<Buildings>

There are a variety of buildings in the game, but in the past, in most situations, it was often the case that the game continued for a long time with one building that was liked. Now, special effects have been added to the buildings to further enhance the individuality and characteristics of each building, and new combinations can be tried through synergy effects with other buildings.

<Modules>

In addition to adjusting the performance of modules with excessively high efficiency, we have adjusted the performance of later modules to enable strategic selection based on performance. Now, higher tier modules may not always be the better choice, and depending on your building's combination and technology tree, lower tier modules can also be used strategically.

<Monsters and Field Objects>

The range of ranged monsters has been adjusted to be more consistent so that ranged monsters do not become overly difficult towards the later stages of the game. Additionally, the activation interval of most field objects has been adjusted to be longer than before.

Level Design

To increase strategic freedom, unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall.

New Endless Mode

A new and improved Endless Mode has been added.

You can play stages endlessly and earn badges and rewards based on the highest level you reach.

📜v.1.1.0 Full Patch Notes

New content: Endless Mode

A new Endless Mode has been added.

The new Endless Mode gives players a clear goal. Instead of the traditional method, you can now only receive badges and rewards once by completing certain stages. Even if you've achieved all badges, you can always play your favorite stages to the limit in Endless Mode.

Level design improvements

Unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall, and the terrain of some stages has been modified.

Improvements

“x0.0 speed” has been added to the game speed settings.

Hovering over a building under attack now displays the target.

The “Mute sound in background” setting has been added to the [General] tab of the settings screen.

Monsters now move more consistently in the same situation.

Balance

General

Buildings

Minimum cost 40 → 50

Minimum upgrade cost 20 → 25

Minimum HP 20 → 50

Power wall's power amount 30 → 50

Fusion monster HP 600% → 500%

Fusion monster ATK 200% → 250%

Fusion monster Delay 50% → 75%

Fusion Monster DEF +5 → +0

Production time 6+4 seconds → 5+5 seconds

EXP rewards have been doubled.

Buildings

Dual Turret

HP: 240/300/360 → 200/260/300

ATK: 10/12/14 → 8/9/10

HP: 240/310/360 → 220/280/320

HP: 260/340/400 → 240/320/360

ATK: 10/11/12 → 8/10/12

ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 4

Added ability: ATK +1 per 20 current Shield.

HP: 270/340/390 → 220/280/320

DEF: 5 → 6

Target recovery block time: 8 seconds → 5 seconds

+5 Enhance: Target recovery block time +2s → Target recovery block time +5s

DEF: 4 → 8

HP: 320/410/480 → 260/340/400

HP: 310/400/460 → 300/380/450

HP: 160/200/235 → 125/175/200

PEN: 15/20/25 → 25/30/35

Delay: 175 → 200

Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each crystal tower within 5x5 surroundings.

Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.

+1/+3 Enhance: ATK +1 → PEN +1

+5 Enhance: ATK +3 → PEN +3

HP: 360/460/530 → 360/460/540

ATK: 9 → 3

PEN: 10/15/20 → 16/20/24

ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 3 → 4

Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 25 current Shield.

ATK: 9 → 3 PEN: 10/15/20 → 16/20/24 ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 3 → 4 Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 25 current Shield. Lightning Crystal

PEN: 20/26/32 → 22/28/32

Resources: 100 → 130

ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/10/15

PEN: 10/20/30 → 25/25/25

Delay: 300 → 400

Knockback: 150/200/250 → 100/150/200

AOE: 220R → 200R

Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%

Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%

Added ability: ATK increases by 3/4/5 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.

Added ability: Reduce ATK by 5 for each energy ball within 3x3 surroundings.

Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 25%.

HP: 380/480/570 → 360/470/550

ATK: 8/9/10 → 5/5/5

PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/25/30

Range: 325 → 400

Maximum effect stack: 10/10/10 → 5/10/15

Added ability: Reduce PEN by 1 for every 20 current Range above 300.

Removed ability: Increases damage by 50% to large monsters.

DEF: 5 → 10

Added ability: Gain 0.2/0.3/0.4 power every 10 seconds.

ATK: 18/22/26 → 20/24/28

PEN: 15 → 0

Knockback: 60/70/80 → 60/80/100

Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 50 current Range.

Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 100 or higher.

Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.

ATK: 15/18/20 → 12/15/18

PEN: 15/25/35 → 15/20/25

Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.

ATK: 26/34/40 → 40/50/60

Projectile Inaccuracy: 2.25 → 2.5

Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.

Shield: 80/100/120 → 100/120/140

ATK: 12/15/18 → 28/32/36

PEN: 5 → 0

Delay: 225 → 300

Maximum multi-attacks: 5/6/7 → 5/5/5

Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%

Added ability: Each projectile has 50% ATK

Added ability: ATK increases by 3/5/7 for each level 3 building other than Flower Tower within 3x3 surrounding area.

Resources: 140 → 150

DEF: 4 → 2

ATK: 12/14/16 → 16/18/20

Delay: 200 → 225

Maximum delay reduction: 100 → 150

Delay reduction per shot: 10/10/10 → 10/15/20

Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.

Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 75 or higher.

ATK: 80/90/100 → 60/70/80

Delay: 650 → 600

Knockback: 150 → 80

Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.

+1/+3 Enhance: PEN +5 → ATK +5

ATK: 20/23/26 → 30/35/40

Delay: 600 → 500

Added ability: Delay increases by 15 for each railgun in the field.

ATK: 12/15/18 → 32/40/48

최소 Delay: 75 → 100

Added ability: Each projectile has 25% ATK.

+1/+3 Enhance: PEN +1 → ATK +2

ATK: 35 → 30

ATK: 10 → 1

ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3

Added ability: Attacks up to 3 targets at once.

Added ability: ATK increases by 1 per 2 DEF.

Removed ability: The attack bounces and hits up to 3 targets.

ATK: 16 → 12

ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3

Added ability: ATK +1 per 15 current Shield.

HP: 600 → 150

Shield: 0 → 350

Delay: 250 → 375

Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%

Added ability: ATK increases by 10 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.

Added ability: ATK decreases by 10 for each Chaos Ball within 3x3 surrounding area.

Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 50%.

PEN: 20 → 30

Target recovery block time: 10s → 5s

Added ability: Reduce PEN by 10 for each plasma emitter within 5x5 surroundings.

Added ability: Gain 1 power every 10 seconds.

Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.

ATK: 60 → 80

PEN: 10 → 50

Delay: 275 → 300

Damage to large monsters increased: 300% → 200%

ATK: 100 → 40

Buff duration: 15 seconds → 10 seconds

Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.

Fusion: Destroyer + Flower Tower → Destroyer + Rapid Fire

ATK: 80 → 100

ATK: 20 → 30

PEN: 50 → 65

Range: 350 → 375

ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3

ATK: 15 → 10

PEN: 25 → 40

Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each Eliminator within 5x5 surroundings.

Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.

Delay: 650 → 750

Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.

ATK: 100 → 200

Delay: 1000 → 2000

Added ability: Delay reduced by 200 for each level 3 cooling silo within 3x3 surroundings.

Added ability: Delay increases by 200 for each tactical nuclear silo in the field.

Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 500 or higher.

Removed ability: Reduces damage to large monsters by 50%

Skills

Energy Cube

Shield: 300 → 150

Modules

Fuel Rod

Added option: Delay +15%

Removed option: ATK -2

Shield: -40 → -50

Added option: ATK -10%

Added option: Delay +20%

Added option: Stun chance +2%

Shield: -50 → -75

HP recovery: +5 → +10

Added option: ATK -15%

Added option: Delay +25%

Resources: +45 → +55

Range: +200 → +150

Resources: +40 → +45

Added option: HP recovery +25

Removed option: HP +100

Resources: +55 → +70

Stun chance: +5% → +4%

Stun chance: +5% → +2%

ATK: -15% → -20%

Resources: +55 → +60

Range: +350 → +250

Resources: +70 → +90

Added option: Invincible for 10 seconds when HP is below 30%.

Removed option: HP +20%

HP: -100 → -150

Damage reduction: +30% → +35%

Added option: ATK -25%

Added option: Delay +35%

Removed option: DEF -5

HP: -100 → -150 Damage reduction: +30% → +35% Added option: ATK -25% Added option: Delay +35% Removed option: DEF -5 Sub-Space Shield

Resources: +80 → +100

Resources: +80 → +110

Added option: ATK +8

Removed option: Target slows down by 25%

Resources: +75 → +80

Range: -25 → -50

Resources: +65 → +75

Resources: +90 → +125

ATK: +15 → +10

Stun chance: +5% → +3%

Removed option: Range +50

Resources: +90 → +105

Added option: Target slows down by 50%

HP: -15% → -30%

Shield: -15% → -30%

Delay: +5+15% → +25+25%

Renovation

The overall probability of Range items appearing in weapon modifications has been reduced.

The probability of some items with low values appearing is removed and the probability of other items is increased instead.

Building HP 10/20 → 30/40/50

Building Shield 5/10 → 15/20/25

Building Range 5/10 → 15/20/25

Weapon PEN 1/2 → 3/4/5

Weapon Range 10/20 → 30/40/50

1st Chapter

Toco Toucan

Range: 275 → 250

DEF 6 → 3

DEF 10 → 8

Ability casting period: 4s~12s → 6s~12s

DEF 8 → 5

Range: 175 → 150

2nd Chapter

Buzzard

Range 300 → 275

Range 175 → 150

Range 175 → 150

Activation period: 40s → 50s

3rd Chapter

Crab

Range 300 → 275

Range 250 → 225

Range 275 → 250

Range 175 → 150

Activation period: 45s → 50s

4th Chapter

Desert Cobra

ATK: 18 → 20

Range 200 → 150

Range 300 → 275

ATK: 17 → 18

Range 350 → 300

Range 175 → 150

Range 175 → 150

Range 350 → 300

Activation period: 40s → 50s

Activation period: 40s → 45s

5th Chapter

Amanita

Range 300 → 250

Range 225 → 200

Range 350 → 300

Activation period: 40s → 45s

6th Chapter

Highland Bush

ATK: 30 → 32

Range 300 → 225

ATK: 20 → 22

Range 375 → 300

Range 175 → 150

PEN: 30 → 40

Range 350 → 300

Activation period: 45s → 50s

Activation period: 45s → 50s

7th Chapter

Snowman

Range: 250 → 225

Range 350 → 300

Range 175 → 150

Range 175 → 150

ATK: 20 → 22

Range 350 → 300

Activation period: 35s → 40s

Activation period: 45s → 50s

8th Chapter

Mystic Fairy

Range: 200 → 175

PEN: 20 → 25

Range 350 → 300

Range: 250 → 200

Move speed: 200 → 175

Range: 450 → 400

Range 175 → 150

Range 175 → 150

9th Chapter

Hell Anvil

Range: 300 → 275

Range: 375 → 325

Hatching time : 9s → 15s

Range 175 → 150

PEN: 20 → 10

Range 375 → 400

Activation period: 30s → 40s

Activation period: 40s → 50s

10th Chapter

Dread Squid

Range: 250 → 225

Range: 175 → 150

Range: 275 → 250

1th Sub-chapter

Iced Americano

Range: 225 → 200

ATK: 15 → 17

Range: 500 → 400

Range: 350 → 300

Range: 275 → 250

Range: 175 → 150

Range: 175 → 150

HP: 3400 → 3000

Range: 375 → 400

Activation period: 50s → 55s

Activation period: 40s → 45s

2rd Sub-chapter

Accordion

Range: 250 → 225

Range: 200 → 175

ATK: 8 → 9

Range: 350 → 300

ATK: 20 → 22

Range: 350 → 300

Range: 200 → 175

PEN: 20 → 30

Range: 350 → 300

Activation period: 50s → 55s

Activation period: 40s → 45s

3rd Sub-chapter

French Fries

PEN: 15 → 20

Range: 350 → 275

ATK: 25 → 27

Range: 400 → 325

Range: 250 → 225

Range: 175 → 150

Activation period: 40초 → 50초

Activation period: 40초 → 50초

Activation period: 40초 → 50초

Activation period: 40초 → 50초

Activation period: 30초 → 40초

Duration: 15초 → 30초

Effect duration: 3초 → 5초

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some images were not displayed before starting the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the information of the module being previewed was not reflected when unequipping a module.

Fixed an issue that occurred when canceling the preview state of another module while a module is equipped.

Fixed an issue where information related to renovations did not appear in the building details when playing the game.

Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊