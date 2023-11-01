 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 1 November 2023

Major Update: v.1.1.0

Major Update: v.1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

Version 1.1.0, has been applied.🎉

Don't miss out on the weekly discounts that started with the update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487680

This update adds a new Endless Mode along with many balance changes, including renewal of building mechanics. 🤗 From now on, I will tell you the details.

🚀Patch Highlights

Balance

Many balance improvements have been made to improve the overall game experience. Especially for the building, many renewal works have been applied.
<Buildings>
There are a variety of buildings in the game, but in the past, in most situations, it was often the case that the game continued for a long time with one building that was liked. Now, special effects have been added to the buildings to further enhance the individuality and characteristics of each building, and new combinations can be tried through synergy effects with other buildings.
<Modules>
In addition to adjusting the performance of modules with excessively high efficiency, we have adjusted the performance of later modules to enable strategic selection based on performance. Now, higher tier modules may not always be the better choice, and depending on your building's combination and technology tree, lower tier modules can also be used strategically.
<Monsters and Field Objects>
The range of ranged monsters has been adjusted to be more consistent so that ranged monsters do not become overly difficult towards the later stages of the game. Additionally, the activation interval of most field objects has been adjusted to be longer than before.

Level Design

To increase strategic freedom, unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall.

New Endless Mode

A new and improved Endless Mode has been added.
You can play stages endlessly and earn badges and rewards based on the highest level you reach.

📜v.1.1.0 Full Patch Notes

New content: Endless Mode

A new Endless Mode has been added.

The new Endless Mode gives players a clear goal. Instead of the traditional method, you can now only receive badges and rewards once by completing certain stages. Even if you've achieved all badges, you can always play your favorite stages to the limit in Endless Mode.

Level design improvements

Unbuildable terrain has been reduced overall, and the terrain of some stages has been modified.

Improvements

  • “x0.0 speed” has been added to the game speed settings.
  • Hovering over a building under attack now displays the target.
  • The “Mute sound in background” setting has been added to the [General] tab of the settings screen.
  • Monsters now move more consistently in the same situation.

Balance

General
  • Buildings
    Minimum cost 40 → 50
    Minimum upgrade cost 20 → 25
    Minimum HP 20 → 50
    Power wall's power amount 30 → 50
  • Monsters
    Fusion monster HP 600% → 500%
    Fusion monster ATK 200% → 250%
    Fusion monster Delay 50% → 75%
    Fusion Monster DEF +5 → +0
  • Drone
    Production time 6+4 seconds → 5+5 seconds
  • Normal difficulty
    Monster DEF -5 → -0
  • Exploration
    EXP rewards have been doubled.
Buildings
  • Dual Turret
    HP: 240/300/360 → 200/260/300
    ATK: 10/12/14 → 8/9/10
  • Iron Cannon
    HP: 240/310/360 → 220/280/320
  • Pinpoint Striker
    HP: 260/340/400 → 240/320/360
  • Magnetic Pulsar
    ATK: 10/11/12 → 8/10/12
    ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 4
    Added ability: ATK +1 per 20 current Shield.
  • Mine Launcher
    HP: 270/340/390 → 220/280/320
    DEF: 5 → 6
    Target recovery block time: 8 seconds → 5 seconds
    +5 Enhance: Target recovery block time +2s → Target recovery block time +5s
  • Flame Thrower
    DEF: 4 → 8
    HP: 320/410/480 → 260/340/400
  • Missile Launcher
    HP: 310/400/460 → 300/380/450
  • Crystal Tower
    HP: 160/200/235 → 125/175/200
    PEN: 15/20/25 → 25/30/35
    Delay: 175 → 200
    Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each crystal tower within 5x5 surroundings.
    Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.
    +1/+3 Enhance: ATK +1 → PEN +1
    +5 Enhance: ATK +3 → PEN +3
  • Power Gun
    HP: 360/460/530 → 360/460/540
  • Gauss Pulsar
    ATK: 9 → 3
    PEN: 10/15/20 → 16/20/24
    ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 3 → 4
    Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 25 current Shield.
  • Lightning Crystal
    PEN: 20/26/32 → 22/28/32
  • Energy Ball
    Resources: 100 → 130
    ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/10/15
    PEN: 10/20/30 → 25/25/25
    Delay: 300 → 400
    Knockback: 150/200/250 → 100/150/200
    AOE: 220R → 200R
    Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
    Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
    Added ability: ATK increases by 3/4/5 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.
    Added ability: Reduce ATK by 5 for each energy ball within 3x3 surroundings.
    Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 25%.
  • Beam Tower
    HP: 380/480/570 → 360/470/550
    ATK: 8/9/10 → 5/5/5
    PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/25/30
    Range: 325 → 400
    Maximum effect stack: 10/10/10 → 5/10/15
    Added ability: Reduce PEN by 1 for every 20 current Range above 300.
    Removed ability: Increases damage by 50% to large monsters.
  • Energy Tank
    DEF: 5 → 10
    Added ability: Gain 0.2/0.3/0.4 power every 10 seconds.
  • Air Blaster
    ATK: 18/22/26 → 20/24/28
    PEN: 15 → 0
    Knockback: 60/70/80 → 60/80/100
    Added ability: Increase ATK by 1 per 50 current Range.
    Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 100 or higher.
  • Chain Launcher
    Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.
  • Ion Cannon
    ATK: 15/18/20 → 12/15/18
    PEN: 15/25/35 → 15/20/25
    Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.
  • Destroyer
    ATK: 26/34/40 → 40/50/60
    Projectile Inaccuracy: 2.25 → 2.5
    Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.
  • Flower Tower
    Shield: 80/100/120 → 100/120/140
    ATK: 12/15/18 → 28/32/36
    PEN: 5 → 0
    Delay: 225 → 300
    Maximum multi-attacks: 5/6/7 → 5/5/5
    Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
    Added ability: Each projectile has 50% ATK
    Added ability: ATK increases by 3/5/7 for each level 3 building other than Flower Tower within 3x3 surrounding area.
  • Rapid Fire
    Resources: 140 → 150
    DEF: 4 → 2
    ATK: 12/14/16 → 16/18/20
    Delay: 200 → 225
    Maximum delay reduction: 100 → 150
    Delay reduction per shot: 10/10/10 → 10/15/20
    Added ability: Each projectile has 75% ATK.
    Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 75 or higher.
  • Giant Rifle
    ATK: 80/90/100 → 60/70/80
    Delay: 650 → 600
    Knockback: 150 → 80
    Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.
    +1/+3 Enhance: PEN +5 → ATK +5
  • Railgun
    ATK: 20/23/26 → 30/35/40
    Delay: 600 → 500
    Added ability: Delay increases by 15 for each railgun in the field.
  • Quadra System
    ATK: 12/15/18 → 32/40/48
    최소 Delay: 75 → 100
    Added ability: Each projectile has 25% ATK.
    +1/+3 Enhance: PEN +1 → ATK +2
  • Vulcan Cannon
    ATK: 35 → 30
  • Magnetic Barrier
    ATK: 10 → 1
    ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
    Added ability: Attacks up to 3 targets at once.
    Added ability: ATK increases by 1 per 2 DEF.
    Removed ability: The attack bounces and hits up to 3 targets.
  • Magnetic Pulsar EX
    ATK: 16 → 12
    ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
    Added ability: ATK +1 per 15 current Shield.
  • Chaos Ball
    HP: 600 → 150
    Shield: 0 → 350
    Delay: 250 → 375
    Damage to Shield increased: 200% → 100%
    Added ability: ATK increases by 10 for each level 3 energy tank within 3x3 surroundings.
    Added ability: ATK decreases by 10 for each Chaos Ball within 3x3 surrounding area.
    Removed ability: Additional damage equal to PEN 50%.
  • Plasma Rain
    PEN: 20 → 30
    Target recovery block time: 10s → 5s
    Added ability: Reduce PEN by 10 for each plasma emitter within 5x5 surroundings.
  • Shield Generator
    Added ability: Gain 1 power every 10 seconds.
  • Binder
    Added ability: Range increases by 50 for each level 3 vine barrier within 3x3 surroundings.
  • Exploder
    ATK: 60 → 80
    PEN: 10 → 50
    Delay: 275 → 300
    Damage to large monsters increased: 300% → 200%
  • Plasma Cannon
    ATK: 100 → 40
    Buff duration: 15 seconds → 10 seconds
    Added option: ATK 25% continuous damage every second for 3 seconds.
  • Devastator
    Fusion: Destroyer + Flower Tower → Destroyer + Rapid Fire
    ATK: 80 → 100
  • Chain Striker
    ATK: 20 → 30
    PEN: 50 → 65
    Range: 350 → 375
    ATK/PEN reduction when bouncing: 2 → 3
  • Eliminator
    ATK: 15 → 10
    PEN: 25 → 40
    Added ability: Reduces PEN by 10 for each Eliminator within 5x5 surroundings.
    Removed ability: Prevents target from recovering for 5 seconds.
  • Beam Striker
    Delay: 650 → 750
    Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 200 or higher.
  • Tactical Nuclear Silo
    ATK: 100 → 200
    Delay: 1000 → 2000
    Added ability: Delay reduced by 200 for each level 3 cooling silo within 3x3 surroundings.
    Added ability: Delay increases by 200 for each tactical nuclear silo in the field.
    Added ability: Minimum Delay limited to 500 or higher.
    Removed ability: Reduces damage to large monsters by 50%
Skills
  • Energy Cube
    Shield: 300 → 150
Modules
  • Fuel Rod
    Added option: Delay +15%
    Removed option: ATK -2
  • Solar Kit
    Shield: -40 → -50
    Added option: ATK -10%
    Added option: Delay +20%
  • Super Cube
    Added option: Stun chance +2%
  • Infinite Duct Tape
    Shield: -50 → -75
    HP recovery: +5 → +10
    Added option: ATK -15%
    Added option: Delay +25%
  • Angel Wing
    Resources: +45 → +55
    Range: +200 → +150
  • Leaf of Life
    Resources: +40 → +45
    Added option: HP recovery +25
    Removed option: HP +100
  • Shimmery Scale
    Resources: +55 → +70
  • Fallen Star
    Stun chance: +5% → +4%
  • Meteor Drive
    Stun chance: +5% → +2%
  • Void Generator
    ATK: -15% → -20%
  • Wizard Watch
    Resources: +55 → +60
  • Melon Cube
    Range: +350 → +250
  • Antimatter Core
    Resources: +70 → +90
    Added option: Invincible for 10 seconds when HP is below 30%.
    Removed option: HP +20%
  • Water of Eternity
    HP: -100 → -150
    Damage reduction: +30% → +35%
    Added option: ATK -25%
    Added option: Delay +35%
    Removed option: DEF -5
  • Sub-Space Shield
    Resources: +80 → +100
  • Dimension Crystal
    Resources: +80 → +110
    Added option: ATK +8
    Removed option: Target slows down by 25%
  • Magic Sandglass
    Resources: +75 → +80
    Range: -25 → -50
  • Space Compass
    Resources: +65 → +75
  • Moon Crystal
    Resources: +90 → +125
    ATK: +15 → +10
    Stun chance: +5% → +3%
    Removed option: Range +50
  • Dreamcatcher of Fate
    Resources: +90 → +105
    Added option: Target slows down by 50%
  • Traveler's Pendent
    HP: -15% → -30%
    Shield: -15% → -30%
    Delay: +5+15% → +25+25%
Renovation
  • The overall probability of Range items appearing in weapon modifications has been reduced.
  • The probability of some items with low values appearing is removed and the probability of other items is increased instead.
    Building HP 10/20 → 30/40/50
    Building Shield 5/10 → 15/20/25
    Building Range 5/10 → 15/20/25
    Weapon PEN 1/2 → 3/4/5
    Weapon Range 10/20 → 30/40/50
1st Chapter
  • Toco Toucan
    Range: 275 → 250
  • Crocodile
    DEF 6 → 3
  • Coconut
    DEF 10 → 8
  • Rafflesia
    Ability casting period: 4s~12s → 6s~12s
  • Hippo
    DEF 8 → 5
    Range: 175 → 150
2nd Chapter
  • Buzzard
    Range 300 → 275
  • Rhino
    Range 175 → 150
  • Baobab
    Range 175 → 150
  • Meerkat Den
    Activation period: 40s → 50s
3rd Chapter
  • Crab
    Range 300 → 275
  • Clownfish
    Range 250 → 225
  • Blue Whale
    Range 275 → 250
  • Tortoise
    Range 175 → 150
  • Tentacle Chest
    Activation period: 45s → 50s
4th Chapter
  • Desert Cobra
    ATK: 18 → 20
    Range 200 → 150
  • Thorny Devil
    Range 300 → 275
  • Scorpion
    ATK: 17 → 18
    Range 350 → 300
  • Camel
    Range 175 → 150
  • Hedgehog
    Range 175 → 150
  • Old Guard Robot
    Range 350 → 300
  • Jar
    Activation period: 40s → 50s
  • Sandstorm
    Activation period: 40s → 45s
5th Chapter
  • Amanita
    Range 300 → 250
  • Goblin Fire
    Range 225 → 200
  • Morpho
    Range 350 → 300
  • Honeycomb
    Activation period: 40s → 45s
6th Chapter
  • Highland Bush
    ATK: 30 → 32
    Range 300 → 225
  • Monal
    ATK: 20 → 22
    Range 375 → 300
  • Dead Tree
    Range 175 → 150
  • Super Alpaca
    PEN: 30 → 40
    Range 350 → 300
  • Hollow Tree Stump
    Activation period: 45s → 50s
  • Magazine
    Activation period: 45s → 50s
7th Chapter
  • Snowman
    Range: 250 → 225
  • Seal
    Range 350 → 300
  • Polar Bear
    Range 175 → 150
  • Barbaric Reindeer
    Range 175 → 150
  • Ancient Wizard
    ATK: 20 → 22
    Range 350 → 300
  • Igloo
    Activation period: 35s → 40s
  • Ice Chimney
    Activation period: 45s → 50s
8th Chapter
  • Mystic Fairy
    Range: 200 → 175
  • Mystic Peacock
    PEN: 20 → 25
    Range 350 → 300
  • Ghost
    Range: 250 → 200
  • Phantom
    Move speed: 200 → 175
  • Mystic Cannon
    Range: 450 → 400
  • Mystic Golem
    Range 175 → 150
  • Mystic Knight
    Range 175 → 150
9th Chapter
  • Hell Anvil
    Range: 300 → 275
  • Phoenix
    Range: 375 → 325
  • Phoenix Egg
    Hatching time : 9s → 15s
  • Giant Lava Slime
    Range 175 → 150
  • Volcano Turtle
    PEN: 20 → 10
    Range 375 → 400
  • Volcano Vent
    Activation period: 30s → 40s
  • Hell Quake
    Activation period: 40s → 50s
10th Chapter
  • Dread Squid
    Range: 250 → 225
  • Dread Hippo
    Range: 175 → 150
  • Dread Blue Whale
    Range: 275 → 250
1th Sub-chapter
  • Iced Americano
    Range: 225 → 200
  • Wireless Earphone
    ATK: 15 → 17
    Range: 500 → 400
  • Cell Phone
    Range: 350 → 300
  • Cash Machine
    Range: 275 → 250
  • Sparrow
    Range: 175 → 150
  • Bus
    Range: 175 → 150
  • Hotdog Stand
    HP: 3400 → 3000
    Range: 375 → 400
  • Subway Entrance
    Activation period: 50s → 55s
  • Vending Machine
    Activation period: 40s → 45s
2rd Sub-chapter
  • Accordion
    Range: 250 → 225
  • Clarinet
    Range: 200 → 175
  • Electric Guitar
    ATK: 8 → 9
    Range: 350 → 300
  • Speaker
    ATK: 20 → 22
    Range: 350 → 300
  • Contrabass
    Range: 200 → 175
  • Giant Disco Ball
    PEN: 20 → 30
    Range: 350 → 300
  • Electric Keyboard
    Activation period: 50s → 55s
  • Jukebox
    Activation period: 40s → 45s
3rd Sub-chapter
  • French Fries
    PEN: 15 → 20
    Range: 350 → 275
  • Cake
    ATK: 25 → 27
    Range: 400 → 325
  • Fire Wine
    Range: 250 → 225
  • Monster Spaghetti
    Range: 175 → 150
  • Oven
    Activation period: 40초 → 50초
  • Dumpling Steamer
    Activation period: 40초 → 50초
  • Fryer Basket
    Activation period: 40초 → 50초
  • Cooking Pot
    Activation period: 40초 → 50초
  • Chocolate Fountain
    Activation period: 30초 → 40초
  • Chocolate
    Duration: 15초 → 30초
    Effect duration: 3초 → 5초

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some images were not displayed before starting the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue where the information of the module being previewed was not reflected when unequipping a module.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred when canceling the preview state of another module while a module is equipped.
  • Fixed an issue where information related to renovations did not appear in the building details when playing the game.

Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

