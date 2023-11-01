Update v2.1.1.1 - Japanese Localisation and Fixes!

Hello!
We are excited to unveil new update, where we added long awaited Japanese translation for the game!
- Added Japanese translation!
- Players can now sit on chairs. Interact with the chair to sit on it! Please note, that benches aren't included, only chairs;
- Added new launch options: now you don't need to select the Beach Resort DLC or manage it when playing in a cross-platform version - just pick a version you would like to play when you launch the game. No re-downloads or anything else. The only thing that has to be managed manually now is Adventureland DLC - you will still need to check it in game's properties if you wish to play it;
- Fixed a bug when house upgrade not showing the correct coins cost;
- Fixed wrong “rebase” icon when trying to ove nearby objects;
- Fixed “Small Engine” item not being able to stack up in inventory (please take the item from the chest and put it back in, so the fix applies);
Changed files in this update