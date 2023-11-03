 Skip to content

Land of the Vikings update for 3 November 2023

Patchnotes 1.0.0c

Build 12592806

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Jarls!

We’re continuing to go through your bug reports and messages, and we’ve just released a patch with a variety of bug fixes.

  • A bug in the Runic system has been fixed.
  • Incorrect words in some languages have been corrected.
  • 4 new events have been added.
  • The 'no materials' bug in the Herbalist House has been fixed.
  • Incorrect notifications appearing over villagers have been corrected.
  • The tailor and blacksmith can also view crafted items now by pressing the ALT key.

Thank you to those who pointed out these bugs on Discord, Steam, and on other platforms! Your reports are a valuable tool that can help us bring you an even better experience. And as always, thank you for your support and for playing the game!

Skål!

