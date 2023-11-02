 Skip to content

FatalZone update for 2 November 2023

Early Access | Hotfix #2

Early Access | Hotfix #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, survivors!

We have prepared a number of minor in-game changes. First and forward, they concern those users who have encountered issues with launching the game or a partial loss of progress.

List of changes:

  • introduced protection system against loss of characters and building progress;
  • solved the issue with game crashing on startup. Users who had this problem will need to start the game anew;
  • removed frame rate limitations;
  • enabled vertical synchronization by default.

If you are still experiencing issues with loss of progress or crashes at launch, please send a private message to the moderator Magnificat on Discord (@manifikato) so that we can take a closer look at your individual situation.

Thanks again for your feedback — it helps us continually make the game better. As always, we look forward to hearing from you on the game’s Steam community page and on our official Discord server!

