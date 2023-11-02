Early Access | Hotfix #2

Attention, survivors!
We have prepared a number of minor in-game changes. First and forward, they concern those users who have encountered issues with launching the game or a partial loss of progress.
List of changes:
- introduced protection system against loss of characters and building progress;
- solved the issue with game crashing on startup. Users who had this problem will need to start the game anew;
- removed frame rate limitations;
- enabled vertical synchronization by default.
If you are still experiencing issues with loss of progress or crashes at launch, please send a private message to the moderator Magnificat on Discord (@manifikato) so that we can take a closer look at your individual situation.
Thanks again for your feedback — it helps us continually make the game better. As always, we look forward to hearing from you on the game’s Steam community page and on our official Discord server!
Changed files in this update