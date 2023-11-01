Cavern of Dreams - Patch v7.3 now live 🐉

Hello!

Here are the latest updates for Cavern of Dreams in this recent patch. Thanks for all your support so far and the immense amount of positivity towards the game!

Fixed bug where players who quit after unlocking the final challenge but before completing it would be unable to complete the game. Save files affected by this will now work as intended.

Player's chosen options are retained after saving & quitting

Skritch’s hitboxes have been nerfed

Removed two tapestries inside Prismic Palace

Fixed bubble challenge inside Prismic Palace

Added Bubble Conch to the racetrack in Prismic Palace, so players don’t have to backtrack to get a new one

Made hint about the Grimy Gloves more helpful

Fixed audio levels in Lostleaf Lake and Prismic Palace so the music is clearer

Updated theme inside Airborne Armada

Fixed Steam Cloud Support

