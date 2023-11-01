 Skip to content

Cavern of Dreams update for 1 November 2023

Cavern of Dreams - Patch v7.3 now live 🐉

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Here are the latest updates for Cavern of Dreams in this recent patch. Thanks for all your support so far and the immense amount of positivity towards the game!

  • Fixed bug where players who quit after unlocking the final challenge but before completing it would be unable to complete the game. Save files affected by this will now work as intended.
  • Player's chosen options are retained after saving & quitting
  • Skritch’s hitboxes have been nerfed
  • Removed two tapestries inside Prismic Palace
  • Fixed bubble challenge inside Prismic Palace
  • Added Bubble Conch to the racetrack in Prismic Palace, so players don’t have to backtrack to get a new one
  • Made hint about the Grimy Gloves more helpful
  • Fixed audio levels in Lostleaf Lake and Prismic Palace so the music is clearer
  • Updated theme inside Airborne Armada
  • Fixed Steam Cloud Support

The majority of the feedback we gathered from our discord community, join here 👇
https://discord.gg/RWxZSvCD5x
Enjoy!

  • Bynine

