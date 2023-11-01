Update Announcement for Nov.1st : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes



The October 31st update caused issues with key responsiveness due to changes in keybinding functionality. To fix this, you need to restore your keybinding settings.

If you have experienced input problems during gameplay, you can try manually restoring it by following these steps:

Go to Game "OPTION" Open the "Keyboard" tab- execute "Restore to Default" Open the "Controller" tab- execute "Restore to Default"

# Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes