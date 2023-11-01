Update Announcement for Nov.1st : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

The October 31st update caused issues with key responsiveness due to changes in keybinding functionality. To fix this, you need to restore your keybinding settings.
If you have experienced input problems during gameplay, you can try manually restoring it by following these steps:
- Go to Game "OPTION"
- Open the "Keyboard" tab- execute "Restore to Default"
- Open the "Controller" tab- execute "Restore to Default"
# Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes
- Optimized the interaction prompt after purchasing items in the Black Market Space, and now you can view specific Black Market effects in the pause menu under Character Details.
- Adjusted the cooldown of the Tactic [Summon Slime] to match its description, extending the Slime duration to 10 seconds.
- Fixed an issue where the [Lasting Slime] had an excessively long duration.
- Aligned the rating requirements for choosing Legacy Tactics at the end of Mind Training with the rating requirements for unlocking those Tactics.
- Fixed an issue where the Defiling Eye could move outside the combat area during battles.
