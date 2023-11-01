Meadow Live Update November 1 2023

Meadow Classic

For anyone who wants to play Meadow as it has been before this update, and any future update we apply, we've created a separate branch of the game that we call Meadow Classic. You can view it as Meadow frozen in time. Players on Classic will inhabit the same space as players on the regular branch, but won't get the benefit of new updates and won't see new skins or be able to engage with any new features. It's for those of you who want Meadow to stay exactly the same.

How to join Meadow Classic:

Right-click the game in your Steam library

Go to Properties

Go to Betas

Choose "meadow_classic"

New features

Initial support of HTTPS servers to avoid antiviruses blocking connections. The initial test server for this solution is called “Europe Beta”.

Project is now updated to the newer version of Unity

Sense mode now highlights flowers and puzzle pieces

Analytics are now added to improve the current and future experience for the players

The default setting of the camera for all new players will be the camera following the player; the existing players can pick this setting for camera behavior in the settings

The settings now include the option to set culling to “eyesight” mode, that is supposed to reflect differences between the capabilities of different animals in the real world

The eagle now has a smaller collider to ease the navigation while flying through the forests

Remote config has been implemented to the project; for more information please check out this video

News pop-up is now connected with the remote config tool and will be displaying news after each update

New lobby screen

Fixes

News popup: if there's no news, the game no longer hangs/crashes at boot

The server ping reports are no longer unreliable, and do not falsely report server status

Reworked network code in an attempt to make connections more reliable.

Changes in network infrastructure

The Den now displays the correct amount of essence on startup

Spawning of collectables in the Jungle is working as intended - the abundance now becomes the new Jungle reality. Fruit and flowers enjoyers - rejoice!

Known issues

Some meshes in the tropical region being distorted on some GPUs

Funghi and crystals are not detected in the sense mode

Some of the cloud models being rotated vertically

Some people experience issues with connection and for some it still takes a few attempts

Mac not supported

You're very welcome to report bugs and give feedback on your Meadow experience on our Discord server.