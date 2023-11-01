Meadow Live Update November 1 2023

Meadow Classic
For anyone who wants to play Meadow as it has been before this update, and any future update we apply, we've created a separate branch of the game that we call Meadow Classic. You can view it as Meadow frozen in time. Players on Classic will inhabit the same space as players on the regular branch, but won't get the benefit of new updates and won't see new skins or be able to engage with any new features. It's for those of you who want Meadow to stay exactly the same.
How to join Meadow Classic:
- Right-click the game in your Steam library
- Go to Properties
- Go to Betas
- Choose "meadow_classic"
New features
- Initial support of HTTPS servers to avoid antiviruses blocking connections. The initial test server for this solution is called “Europe Beta”.
- Project is now updated to the newer version of Unity
- Sense mode now highlights flowers and puzzle pieces
- Analytics are now added to improve the current and future experience for the players
- The default setting of the camera for all new players will be the camera following the player; the existing players can pick this setting for camera behavior in the settings
- The settings now include the option to set culling to “eyesight” mode, that is supposed to reflect differences between the capabilities of different animals in the real world
- The eagle now has a smaller collider to ease the navigation while flying through the forests
- Remote config has been implemented to the project; for more information please check out this video
- News pop-up is now connected with the remote config tool and will be displaying news after each update
- New lobby screen
Fixes
- News popup: if there's no news, the game no longer hangs/crashes at boot
- The server ping reports are no longer unreliable, and do not falsely report server status
- Reworked network code in an attempt to make connections more reliable.
- Changes in network infrastructure
- The Den now displays the correct amount of essence on startup
- Spawning of collectables in the Jungle is working as intended - the abundance now becomes the new Jungle reality. Fruit and flowers enjoyers - rejoice!
Known issues
- Some meshes in the tropical region being distorted on some GPUs
- Funghi and crystals are not detected in the sense mode
- Some of the cloud models being rotated vertically
- Some people experience issues with connection and for some it still takes a few attempts
- Mac not supported
You're very welcome to report bugs and give feedback on your Meadow experience on our Discord server.
Changed files in this update