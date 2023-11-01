 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 1 November 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.24 Update

Build 12592504

Improvements

Main scenario

  • The descriptions of some key missions have been changed.

Animals/NPCs

  • Singer and expert NPCs have been added. You can find it in a medium-sized castle.
  • The Hunter's attack power and battle pattern have been changed.
  • The Hunter's voice has been added during battle.

Natural systems/artificial features

  • You can destroy temples and musical instrument stores with an axe.
  • A doorknob has been added to the door of the abandoned warehouse and its color has been changed to differentiate it from the wall.

UI/UX

  • Some icon descriptions on the map have changed.

Proficiency

  • Effects based on proficiency have been added to some weapons.

*Explanation of effects will be added.

  • ‘Performance’ ability has been added.

*Functions utilizing performance abilities will be added in the future.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where the ‘Hanok’ text did not appear in the architecture UI.
  • Fixed an issue where objects would blink in abandoned warehouses.
  • Fixed an error where items could be installed inside a warehouse.
  • Fixed an error where the modeling before demolition remained when demolishing an artificial feature.
  • Fixed an issue where snow would melt when transitioning from fall to winter under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an error where seasonal changes were not applied when waking up after sleeping in a tavern.
  • Fixed an error where the description window would not disappear when there was an icon in the center of the map.

