Korea Dynasty 0.5.24 Update

Improvements
Main scenario
- The descriptions of some key missions have been changed.
Animals/NPCs
- Singer and expert NPCs have been added. You can find it in a medium-sized castle.
- The Hunter's attack power and battle pattern have been changed.
- The Hunter's voice has been added during battle.
Natural systems/artificial features
- You can destroy temples and musical instrument stores with an axe.
- A doorknob has been added to the door of the abandoned warehouse and its color has been changed to differentiate it from the wall.
UI/UX
- Some icon descriptions on the map have changed.
Proficiency
- Effects based on proficiency have been added to some weapons.
*Explanation of effects will be added.
- ‘Performance’ ability has been added.
*Functions utilizing performance abilities will be added in the future.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where the ‘Hanok’ text did not appear in the architecture UI.
- Fixed an issue where objects would blink in abandoned warehouses.
- Fixed an error where items could be installed inside a warehouse.
- Fixed an error where the modeling before demolition remained when demolishing an artificial feature.
- Fixed an issue where snow would melt when transitioning from fall to winter under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an error where seasonal changes were not applied when waking up after sleeping in a tavern.
- Fixed an error where the description window would not disappear when there was an icon in the center of the map.
