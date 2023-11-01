Your Journey, Our Gratitude - The Last 24 Hours!

Howdy Builders,

The clock is ticking—just 24 hours until Sandrock's spectacular 1.0 Full Release update! Let's rewind about a year and a half when all you fantastic Builders first set foot in Sandrock, carrying a mix of jitters and excitement. Since then, through challenges and triumphs, you've not just become players; you're now cherished members of our Sandrock family.

On this big day, a massive shoutout to all you Builders for your incredible support and camaraderie. The enchanting charm of Sandrock is a direct result of your hard work and love.

Below, catch a sneak peek of the heartwarming messages, encouragement, and genuine feelings from Builders. Though we can only share a taste, our gratitude knows no bounds for each Builder who has added their magic to our Sandrock journey!



The final countdown begins—just 24 hours until the big moment! Get ready to dive into the upgraded Sandrock 1.0 Full Release version. We can't wait to see you there, ready to join hands and make Sandrock even better. Let the excitement build, and let's craft a new chapter in the vibrant world of Sandrock together!

