 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LuckLand update for 1 November 2023

【DevLog】Dark Castle Bug Fix 2023.11.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12592484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Invalid Copper Mirror magnification issue.
  • Bug fix: When the Pumpkin King transforms a chess piece into a pumpkin, there is a problem where the basic output is not inherited.
  • Optimization: Copper Mirrors can also trigger effects in backpacks.
  • Optimization: Confession Stele and Soul Shackle can be cancel from use.
  • Optimization: Some descriptions have been modified
  • Optimization: Added Treasure: Witch Hat: When a chess piece is converted into a Pumpkin Lantern, double the output.
  • Achievement: Get one 5000 output Pumpkin Lantern when victory (originally 2400)
  • Achievement: Statue of Earl: At least 180 pieces owned when victory.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2516821 Depot 2516821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link