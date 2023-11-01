- Bug fix: Invalid Copper Mirror magnification issue.
- Bug fix: When the Pumpkin King transforms a chess piece into a pumpkin, there is a problem where the basic output is not inherited.
- Optimization: Copper Mirrors can also trigger effects in backpacks.
- Optimization: Confession Stele and Soul Shackle can be cancel from use.
- Optimization: Some descriptions have been modified
- Optimization: Added Treasure: Witch Hat: When a chess piece is converted into a Pumpkin Lantern, double the output.
- Achievement: Get one 5000 output Pumpkin Lantern when victory (originally 2400)
- Achievement: Statue of Earl: At least 180 pieces owned when victory.
LuckLand update for 1 November 2023
【DevLog】Dark Castle Bug Fix 2023.11.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
