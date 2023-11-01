 Skip to content

Golfie update for 1 November 2023

Golfie 1.1.24 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the ball would not correctly end up looking in the direction that it was last moving
  • Fixed an issue where the player could pick a starting glitch multiple times by exiting and reentering with a certain timing
  • Fixed an issue where some perks would not get to initialize before level generation, causing non-consistent level generation when loading a run (eg. with Shopaholic)

Changed files in this update

Golfie Content Depot 1579021
