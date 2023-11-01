- Fixed an issue where the ball would not correctly end up looking in the direction that it was last moving
- Fixed an issue where the player could pick a starting glitch multiple times by exiting and reentering with a certain timing
- Fixed an issue where some perks would not get to initialize before level generation, causing non-consistent level generation when loading a run (eg. with Shopaholic)
Golfie update for 1 November 2023
Golfie 1.1.24 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Golfie Content Depot 1579021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update