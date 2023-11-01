Hotfix 0.11.23

➡️ Changes
- Added several runes to the north side of the desert around the abandoned town
- Added bevels to all buildable beams for a better aesthetic
- Moved Pop Pop's teleportation totem farther away from the shop to reduce audio clutter of totem loop noise
- Bamboo water bowl now grants full thirst (cup of water returns half thirst)
🎷 Audio Changes
- Added music for Sand Trap Grill
- Balanced music in Golf Cart area
- Adjusted wind audio to only trigger at high speeds
🛠️ General Fixes
- Re-enabled employee simulation when away and fixed items floating when returning to a simulation
- Fixed one potential cause of items disappearing
- Increased health of Swamp Guy ID Card to prevent it from being accidentally destroyed
- Fixed rare crash on a specific save file due to nav mesh generation code
- Fixed gathering employees ignoring item filters if the chest gets filled halfway through their task
- Fixed edge case where employee can be stuck lazing about if their task gets cancelled and there is another employee with a similar task that cannot do their task
- Removed green pixels from all buildable icons
- Fixed floor collision in abandoned houses in the desert being too low
- Fixed Chassis and Recipe items being in the wrong chunk in Leyasoon's house, causing it to not spawn when you go there
- Building will show white/red transparent materials correctly
- Fixed edge case with building integrity
- Fixed Bamboo Cup/Bowl of Water not giving thirst
- Fixed fence railing outside New Bedstone missing end cap
- Fixed inserting item into hot key slot not causing it to be equipped
- Building ghost items will not stick to the last building piece under some situations
- Fixing node that was supposed to be hidden in the journal during the Talk Crops quest, which will unlock players from being stuck there on previous saves
- Fixed incorrect categories on Broken Astrari Wristwatch Chip Bag Trash, along with several other items
- Fixed edge case where a null save component could get passed to the save system, causing a kick to main menu
- Fixed missing stairs at Skull Camp
- Removed some shadows from shrubbery LODs
- Doors should be detected better by shop bounds
- Fixed door for Dojo Shop in Barry's Bazaar
- Fixed more shop displays in Barry's Bazaar not displaying items
- Fixed several kick to menu disconnects
- Fixed swamp guy ID quest spawner save load edge case where players with old saves would be stuck
Changed files in this update