Saleblazers update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix 0.11.23

➡️ Changes
  • Added several runes to the north side of the desert around the abandoned town
  • Added bevels to all buildable beams for a better aesthetic
  • Moved Pop Pop's teleportation totem farther away from the shop to reduce audio clutter of totem loop noise
  • Bamboo water bowl now grants full thirst (cup of water returns half thirst)
🎷 Audio Changes
  • Added music for Sand Trap Grill
  • Balanced music in Golf Cart area
  • Adjusted wind audio to only trigger at high speeds
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Re-enabled employee simulation when away and fixed items floating when returning to a simulation
  • Fixed one potential cause of items disappearing
  • Increased health of Swamp Guy ID Card to prevent it from being accidentally destroyed
  • Fixed rare crash on a specific save file due to nav mesh generation code
  • Fixed gathering employees ignoring item filters if the chest gets filled halfway through their task
  • Fixed edge case where employee can be stuck lazing about if their task gets cancelled and there is another employee with a similar task that cannot do their task
  • Removed green pixels from all buildable icons
  • Fixed floor collision in abandoned houses in the desert being too low
  • Fixed Chassis and Recipe items being in the wrong chunk in Leyasoon's house, causing it to not spawn when you go there
  • Building will show white/red transparent materials correctly
  • Fixed edge case with building integrity
  • Fixed Bamboo Cup/Bowl of Water not giving thirst
  • Fixed fence railing outside New Bedstone missing end cap
  • Fixed inserting item into hot key slot not causing it to be equipped
  • Building ghost items will not stick to the last building piece under some situations
  • Fixing node that was supposed to be hidden in the journal during the Talk Crops quest, which will unlock players from being stuck there on previous saves
  • Fixed incorrect categories on Broken Astrari Wristwatch Chip Bag Trash, along with several other items
  • Fixed edge case where a null save component could get passed to the save system, causing a kick to main menu
  • Fixed missing stairs at Skull Camp
  • Removed some shadows from shrubbery LODs
  • Doors should be detected better by shop bounds
  • Fixed door for Dojo Shop in Barry's Bazaar
  • Fixed more shop displays in Barry's Bazaar not displaying items
  • Fixed several kick to menu disconnects
  • Fixed swamp guy ID quest spawner save load edge case where players with old saves would be stuck

