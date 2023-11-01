Open Beta - Patch 0.4.0

Here comes the first major patch of Open Beta! We’re so inspired and humbled by this experience. Thank you so much for playing with us!

This patch focuses on alleviating many of the pain points the community has helped us discover and understand. It also provides major improvements to security, safety, and fair play.

We’re a little more than halfway through this Open Beta. Thank you for helping us reach new heights and for providing critical insights into the many ways we can improve and polish THE FINALS.

Anti-Cheat

Overall improvements to our anti-cheat systems

Lowered detection thresholds in our internal systems to strengthen the identification of unfair play

Added additional blocklist of third-party systems

Contracts

Removed contracts related to the Bank It mode that weren’t correctly awarded

Crashes

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when reporting a player

Fixed a crash caused by having players on the blocked player list

Deployable Shield

Fixed broken collision on Deployable Shields that could cause the game to run slower.

Glitch Trap

Increased ammo amount from 1 to 2

Goo

Fixed a bug where Goo sometimes got welded to fractured structures

Added timed destruction events to Goo, for better overall behavior

Fixed an issue where Deployable Barricades attached to Goo caused catastrophic explosions

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue where backfilling wouldn’t work if a player disconnected during matchmaking

UI

Fixed a bug where an incorrect or missing number of VRs could be shown on the end-of-match review screen

Fixed a bug where party members and the party leader would see different matchmaking messages

Removed ‘Leave Party’ button for players not in a party

Fixed an issue where server performance indicators would incorrectly show in the HUD

Fixed an issue that caused players to accidentally open the radial wheel on controllers

Updated Team Colors to be on by default. Players can revert to using red vs blue team ID via the settings menus if they wish

Fixed an issue where already equipped store items appeared as not being equipped

Fixed player names so they appear consistently in the menus on all platforms

Fixed an issue where the Add Friend button was disabled when Crossplay was disabled

Various small fixes to the party and social screens

Made total VRs more visible in more places

Fixed an issue where multiple input actions could be wrongly bound to the same key on PC

Fixed an issue where the recent players' social screen would not always be populated

VoIP

Various small fixes for issues that occurred when switching between party and team channels

VRs