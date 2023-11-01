Major Changes

Mini-Games : play mini games with silver coins and earn rewards, actually one game : Cycle Game

Silver Coins : obtains silver coins at the end of the game, which are permanent once you leave the

dungeon

New Item System : Obtains items by playing mini games, these items give a bonus once equipped, and can be used once.

Added a chest for items in the lobby

Game Over UI reworked

Elemental upgrades will only appear if you have a spell or power of the same element

Added targets in the dungeon, shooting them gives gold

4 new musics composed by S'Hill

Minor Changes

Added left mouse button to shoot

Weapon breaks after killing a boss

Reducing enemies life

New leaderboard for Cycle Game

Added stats for all weapons

Next Uptade :

More Mini Games

More Events in dungeon

More Items

You can suggest Mini Games here or by joining the Discord

Thanks everyone ! ːluvː