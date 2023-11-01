 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 1 November 2023

Jylko 2.1

Build 12592372

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

Mini-Games : play mini games with silver coins and earn rewards, actually one game : Cycle Game

Silver Coins : obtains silver coins at the end of the game, which are permanent once you leave the
dungeon
New Item System : Obtains items by playing mini games, these items give a bonus once equipped, and can be used once.
Added a chest for items in the lobby
Game Over UI reworked
Elemental upgrades will only appear if you have a spell or power of the same element
Added targets in the dungeon, shooting them gives gold
4 new musics composed by S'Hill

Minor Changes

Added left mouse button to shoot
Weapon breaks after killing a boss
Reducing enemies life
New leaderboard for Cycle Game
Added stats for all weapons

Next Uptade :

More Mini Games
More Events in dungeon
More Items

You can suggest Mini Games here or by joining the Discord

Thanks everyone ! ːluvː

