Major Changes
Mini-Games : play mini games with silver coins and earn rewards, actually one game : Cycle Game
Silver Coins : obtains silver coins at the end of the game, which are permanent once you leave the
dungeon
New Item System : Obtains items by playing mini games, these items give a bonus once equipped, and can be used once.
Added a chest for items in the lobby
Game Over UI reworked
Elemental upgrades will only appear if you have a spell or power of the same element
Added targets in the dungeon, shooting them gives gold
4 new musics composed by S'Hill
Minor Changes
Added left mouse button to shoot
Weapon breaks after killing a boss
Reducing enemies life
New leaderboard for Cycle Game
Added stats for all weapons
Next Uptade :
More Mini Games
More Events in dungeon
More Items
