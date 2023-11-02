 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.141

Patch Notes 1.0.141 · Build 12592354

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Content:

Rift Challenge is now available as the latest Meridian Arcade game mode.
Running from November 2 - 22, Rift Challenge invites you to customize a different SYNCED game mode each week. Add a range of powerful modifers and buffs, and then take on your devious creation in pursuit of the best Rift Challenge rewards.

New Items Available for Purchase in the Store:

  • “Take the Cannoli Bundle”: Includes the "Take the Cannoli" skin for Park, a weapon skin for The Automagic & Chaos Theory, the “Lemme Buy U 1” expression, and 10 Tux Bux. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.
  • “Heart on Your Sleeve Bundle”: Includes 5 unique Actions which can be used for all Runners. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed occasional missing teammate icons and green checkmarks in the Peak Showdown mode
  • Fixed an issue causing Nano Pillars and Surge Formations to exhibit semi-transparent attacking spikes
  • Optimized Peak Showdown technical performance
  • Fixed an issue where completing Peak Showdown stages and returning to the home screen or closing the client during the countdown phase would cause the corresponding weekly task to fail
  • Fixed an issue where re-matching after a disconnection timeout would result in failure to enter the level correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the countdown would remain red when leaving a Rift during the fifth stage of the Master Ops+ mode
  • Fixed an issue where picking up memory fragments in the eighth stage of Core Ops would not unlock the "Animal Testing" MIMIR entries
  • Fixed an issue where players would not take damage from a Tyrant's fire circle when climbing a Nano Pillar that had spawned on doors or some boxes in the fourth stage of the Peak Showdown
  • Fixed an issue where releasing a not-fully-charged Supernova shot would sometimes result in a visible projectile, despite no shot being fired
  • Fixed an issue where two Memory Fragments in the Erosion Labyrinth Stage 1 could not be interacted with and picked up

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

