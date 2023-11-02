Patch Notes 1.0.141

Attention Runners,
Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
New Content:
Rift Challenge is now available as the latest Meridian Arcade game mode.
Running from November 2 - 22, Rift Challenge invites you to customize a different SYNCED game mode each week. Add a range of powerful modifers and buffs, and then take on your devious creation in pursuit of the best Rift Challenge rewards.
New Items Available for Purchase in the Store:
- “Take the Cannoli Bundle”: Includes the "Take the Cannoli" skin for Park, a weapon skin for The Automagic & Chaos Theory, the “Lemme Buy U 1” expression, and 10 Tux Bux. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.
- “Heart on Your Sleeve Bundle”: Includes 5 unique Actions which can be used for all Runners. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed occasional missing teammate icons and green checkmarks in the Peak Showdown mode
- Fixed an issue causing Nano Pillars and Surge Formations to exhibit semi-transparent attacking spikes
- Optimized Peak Showdown technical performance
- Fixed an issue where completing Peak Showdown stages and returning to the home screen or closing the client during the countdown phase would cause the corresponding weekly task to fail
- Fixed an issue where re-matching after a disconnection timeout would result in failure to enter the level correctly
- Fixed an issue where the countdown would remain red when leaving a Rift during the fifth stage of the Master Ops+ mode
- Fixed an issue where picking up memory fragments in the eighth stage of Core Ops would not unlock the "Animal Testing" MIMIR entries
- Fixed an issue where players would not take damage from a Tyrant's fire circle when climbing a Nano Pillar that had spawned on doors or some boxes in the fourth stage of the Peak Showdown
- Fixed an issue where releasing a not-fully-charged Supernova shot would sometimes result in a visible projectile, despite no shot being fired
- Fixed an issue where two Memory Fragments in the Erosion Labyrinth Stage 1 could not be interacted with and picked up
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
