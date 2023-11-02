Patch Notes 1.0.141

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Content:



Rift Challenge is now available as the latest Meridian Arcade game mode.

Running from November 2 - 22, Rift Challenge invites you to customize a different SYNCED game mode each week. Add a range of powerful modifers and buffs, and then take on your devious creation in pursuit of the best Rift Challenge rewards.

New Items Available for Purchase in the Store:



“Take the Cannoli Bundle”: Includes the "Take the Cannoli" skin for Park, a weapon skin for The Automagic & Chaos Theory, the “Lemme Buy U 1” expression, and 10 Tux Bux. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.

“Heart on Your Sleeve Bundle”: Includes 5 unique Actions which can be used for all Runners. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023.

Bug Fixes:



Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios

Fixed some localization issues

Fixed occasional missing teammate icons and green checkmarks in the Peak Showdown mode

Fixed an issue causing Nano Pillars and Surge Formations to exhibit semi-transparent attacking spikes

Optimized Peak Showdown technical performance

Fixed an issue where completing Peak Showdown stages and returning to the home screen or closing the client during the countdown phase would cause the corresponding weekly task to fail

Fixed an issue where re-matching after a disconnection timeout would result in failure to enter the level correctly

Fixed an issue where the countdown would remain red when leaving a Rift during the fifth stage of the Master Ops+ mode

Fixed an issue where picking up memory fragments in the eighth stage of Core Ops would not unlock the "Animal Testing" MIMIR entries

Fixed an issue where players would not take damage from a Tyrant's fire circle when climbing a Nano Pillar that had spawned on doors or some boxes in the fourth stage of the Peak Showdown

Fixed an issue where releasing a not-fully-charged Supernova shot would sometimes result in a visible projectile, despite no shot being fired

Fixed an issue where two Memory Fragments in the Erosion Labyrinth Stage 1 could not be interacted with and picked up

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

