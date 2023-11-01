 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 1 November 2023

Alpha 4.2

Alpha 4.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI:

  • Optimized faction, class and weapon selection in the backend.

Graphics:

Removed a visual bug which caused the player mesh to appear twice on deathcam.

SFX:

  • Removed the XZ faction their walking-running sound effects.

AI:

  • Movement speed buffed

Renegade faction:

  • Ichiro can now utilize cloak.

  • Changed ammo and health box meshes for this faction.

XZ faction:

  • Movement speed buffed across all classes.

  • Arm cannon model has been changed, for now hard to distinguishe differences of weaponry due to the model

  • Classes can now use abilities like the Renegade faction, with the exception of Mccain and Enforcer classes.

  • Destroyer can now supply ammo to its team mates.

  • Brawler can now supply explosive ammo to its team mates.

  • Reliever can supply HP to its team mates.

  • Seeker can now utilize cloak.

  • Implemented ammo and health box meshes for this faction.

  • This faction can now use explosives too.

