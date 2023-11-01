UI:

Graphics:

Removed a visual bug which caused the player mesh to appear twice on deathcam.

SFX:

AI:

Renegade faction:

Changed ammo and health box meshes for this faction.

Ichiro can now utilize cloak.

XZ faction:

Movement speed buffed across all classes.

Arm cannon model has been changed, for now hard to distinguishe differences of weaponry due to the model

Classes can now use abilities like the Renegade faction, with the exception of Mccain and Enforcer classes.

Destroyer can now supply ammo to its team mates.

Brawler can now supply explosive ammo to its team mates.

Reliever can supply HP to its team mates.

Seeker can now utilize cloak.

Implemented ammo and health box meshes for this faction.