UI:
- Optimized faction, class and weapon selection in the backend.
Graphics:
Removed a visual bug which caused the player mesh to appear twice on deathcam.
SFX:
- Removed the XZ faction their walking-running sound effects.
AI:
- Movement speed buffed
Renegade faction:
-
Ichiro can now utilize cloak.
-
Changed ammo and health box meshes for this faction.
XZ faction:
-
Movement speed buffed across all classes.
-
Arm cannon model has been changed, for now hard to distinguishe differences of weaponry due to the model
-
Classes can now use abilities like the Renegade faction, with the exception of Mccain and Enforcer classes.
-
Destroyer can now supply ammo to its team mates.
-
Brawler can now supply explosive ammo to its team mates.
-
Reliever can supply HP to its team mates.
-
Seeker can now utilize cloak.
-
Implemented ammo and health box meshes for this faction.
-
This faction can now use explosives too.
Changed files in this update