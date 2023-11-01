 Skip to content

Telluria: Forebodings Gear Minigame update for 1 November 2023

1 November 2023

Final Stage will be released on November 3rd. Thanks to all players. If you notice something weird just throw a comment and we will fix it at our best.

Don't forget to add up for the main game

https://tinyurl.com/5a5zedt3

Free demo coming in Q4 2023.

Altocorno Gaming Team

