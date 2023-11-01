Stories from the Outbreak - Update 0.10.1

Hi all! Thank you for your feedback on the latest update - we're adding a small follow-up patch mainly consisting of bugfixes and mild balance adjustments. Enjoy!
Best,
The Coldwild Games team.
Changelog:
- Poison does not reduce self damage
- Swap the default button mapping for View status effects and Inspect ability
- Include Rat skull in damage estimates
- (bugfix) Sprīdītis Infinite chaos stat loss can no longer mistakenly remove 2 stats
- (bugfix) Do not apply focus damage boost on Beāte's Butcher ability twice
- (bugfix) Fix Butcher preview when hovering timeline
- (bugfix) Hide the target selection rectangle after choosing ability target without mouse
Balancing:
- Swarming infected Virulent bite base cooldown 40 -> 50
- Bouncer base STR 7 -> 6
- Warden base STR 9 -> 8
- Ghoul Reap base damage 3STR -> 2STR
- Worthless Worship protection amount 10 -> 30
- Inese Execution delay 90 -> 70
- Zigmārs Trinity base cooldown 25 -> 33
- Zigmārs Trinity SKL gain 1 -> 2
- Viktorija base STR 5 -> 4
- Viktorija base AGI 5 -> 6
- Viktorija The best defence base damage 2STR -> 3STR
- Viktorija Laugh it off, Brush aside and Move onwards duration 45 -> 50
- Beāte's Adrenaline now applies vulnerable to self AFTER doing the initial damage calculation
- Beāte's Move back effect has been changed, primarily to combat cheese strategies
Changed files in this update