 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stories from the Outbreak update for 1 November 2023

Stories from the Outbreak - Update 0.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12592115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! Thank you for your feedback on the latest update - we're adding a small follow-up patch mainly consisting of bugfixes and mild balance adjustments. Enjoy!

Best,
The Coldwild Games team.

Changelog:

  • Poison does not reduce self damage
  • Swap the default button mapping for View status effects and Inspect ability
  • Include Rat skull in damage estimates
  • (bugfix) Sprīdītis Infinite chaos stat loss can no longer mistakenly remove 2 stats
  • (bugfix) Do not apply focus damage boost on Beāte's Butcher ability twice
  • (bugfix) Fix Butcher preview when hovering timeline
  • (bugfix) Hide the target selection rectangle after choosing ability target without mouse
    Balancing:
  • Swarming infected Virulent bite base cooldown 40 -> 50
  • Bouncer base STR 7 -> 6
  • Warden base STR 9 -> 8
  • Ghoul Reap base damage 3STR -> 2STR
  • Worthless Worship protection amount 10 -> 30
  • Inese Execution delay 90 -> 70
  • Zigmārs Trinity base cooldown 25 -> 33
  • Zigmārs Trinity SKL gain 1 -> 2
  • Viktorija base STR 5 -> 4
  • Viktorija base AGI 5 -> 6
  • Viktorija The best defence base damage 2STR -> 3STR
  • Viktorija Laugh it off, Brush aside and Move onwards duration 45 -> 50
  • Beāte's Adrenaline now applies vulnerable to self AFTER doing the initial damage calculation
  • Beāte's Move back effect has been changed, primarily to combat cheese strategies

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1968631 Depot 1968631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1968632 Depot 1968632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1968633 Depot 1968633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link