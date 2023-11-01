Game Sex Scenes and Bonus Pictures

We have added two image galleries, a gallery of sex scenes and a gallery of bonus images made for promotion. In addition, we have upgraded the Ren'Py engine to version 8.1.3.

Access to both galleries is from the game's main menu:



The gallery is organized according to the time of the main story and is separated by girls.



The gallery contains only pictures of sex scenes, without an introduction and without text.

Note: the picture gallery is not a replay of the game, but only a display of pictures used in the story.



The bonus gallery contains images that are not visible in the game in such a way that the background image is an image from the game, and over it is displayed an image as seen by the "camera" and which was made for promotional purposes.



