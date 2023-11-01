 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 1 November 2023

0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12591839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New vehicle: TOG2! This is a vehicle donated by Chinese tank commanders!
-Tried adding AP and HE versions of the M26 turret to the turret pool. More will be added in the future!
-Your tank is possessed by a witch! (Decoration system experiment!)

