-New vehicle: TOG2! This is a vehicle donated by Chinese tank commanders!
-Tried adding AP and HE versions of the M26 turret to the turret pool. More will be added in the future!
-Your tank is possessed by a witch! (Decoration system experiment!)
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 1 November 2023
0.4.3
-New vehicle: TOG2! This is a vehicle donated by Chinese tank commanders!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update