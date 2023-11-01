**

Halloween Season ended!

Halloween ends

Our Halloween Season has now ended for this year and therefore Halloween will no longer be available in the game. We hope you have enjoyed our Halloween Season, which we will continue with again until next year 2024. The next Halloween Season will be with the same Map as this year, but with upgrades that will be scarier, and be better looking, which we we look forward to next year.

Christmas Season

Our next Season will be the Christmas Season, which offers a lot of Christmas that will get people in a good Christmas mood. There will be a Christmas Map designed to be Christmas in the olden days. You will be able to see in this Map when it is Advent days and Christmas days. Christmas Season will be between 01/12/2023 and until 01/01/2024. More about the Christmas Season will be announced later this month, focusing more on what the Christmas Season will entail and what you can expect from this season.

Hot Fix

Fix of Lobby Room Menu. There was a bug in the Lobby Room Menu, which did not make it possible to return to the Player after exiting this Menu. This has been fixed now.

Fix of Lobby Room Creating with Server. When you wanted to create the Lobby Room as a Server, which means not with LAN, the Lobby Room was not created. This has been fixed now.

Fix of Team House Icons. Team House Icons were not displayed correctly when entering as the selected Team. This has been fixed now.

Fix of Texture issues. There were problems in Texture, which were not displayed when playing in individual Maps. This has been fixed now.

Fix of Sound Issues. Some sounds sounded wrong, and it was not possible to change the sound settings. This has been fixed now.

Change

Halloween Season ends. Halloween Season is over, and thus no longer available in the game.

New

Mouse Cursor. We have changed the Mouse Cursor in the game to a new and nicer one, so that it is no longer the standard one that is in Windows. This new Mouse Cursor is blue, and is easier to see. It looks better with the new Mouse Cursor than the standard Windows Mouse Cursor.

If you come across bugs, please report this on Steam, or on our Discord.

We hope you all have a great day!

MT Games Interactive Team

