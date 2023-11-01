 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 1 November 2023

Build 12591813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized for 2023-11-01

  1. Corrected the relationship between the number of materials carried and the weight level
  2. Fixed the spelling error of the value name of the making material tape
  3. Added a reminder that the item is full and cannot be made
  4. Fixed the free viewing camera in the locker room
  5. Increased the bravery of defensive teammates at night
  6. Reduced the number of human enemy encounters
  7. Increased the running speed of AI when finding cover
    The new game mode is still under development, have a good day

