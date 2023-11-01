Optimized for 2023-11-01
- Corrected the relationship between the number of materials carried and the weight level
- Fixed the spelling error of the value name of the making material tape
- Added a reminder that the item is full and cannot be made
- Fixed the free viewing camera in the locker room
- Increased the bravery of defensive teammates at night
- Reduced the number of human enemy encounters
- Increased the running speed of AI when finding cover
The new game mode is still under development, have a good day
Changed files in this update